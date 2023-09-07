PENDLETON — In Thursday’s best-of-three opening round of the Madison County Volleyball Tournament Pool C, host and reigning champion Pendleton Heights cruised to a pair of victories over Anderson and Elwood.
The Arabians (11-7) dominated the first match with a 25-8, 25-5 sweep over the Tribe. Pendleton Heights coach Blair Barksdale mentioned the round-robin tournament format allows the ladies to build chemistry on the floor.
“We are able to get everybody in, so that helps build morale and confidence with everybody getting out on the court,” Barksdale said. “We are just looking forward to continuing for a championship this weekend.”
The next matchup featured Anderson (0-7) and Elwood (3-7), a rematch in which the Panthers swept the Tribe two weeks ago in Anderson. With the intense first set tied at 15-15, the Tribe seized the momentum and reeled off six straight points to take a commanding lead. On match point, Anderson outside hitter LaRayna Elliot-Dabney was set up to tip the ball over, and Elwood failed to return, giving the Tribe a 25-21 win.
“I told the girls before the game, Anderson is one of those teams you can’t overlook,” Elwood coach Taylor Noone said.
The Panthers stormed back to score the first six points of the second set. Anderson freshman Ariah Scott stopped the onslaught with a vicious spike to put the Tribe on the scoreboard, but Elwood libero Madison Parkhurst retaliated by serving three aces to force a timeout. On set point, Elwood senior Kennedy Heim served an ace to give the Panthers a 25-13 win and force a third set.
The third set began similar to the second set, with a slew of unforced errors committed by the Tribe as the Panthers pounced to an 8-0 lead. Elwood only allowed Anderson to score on a pair of service and unforced errors in the third set, emerging victorious 15-4 in dominant fashion.
Elwood’s victory set up a matchup against Pendleton Heights for the pool’s No. 1 seed. Both squads traded points early until Pendleton Heights senior Chloe Carpenter served consecutive aces. Kaycie Warfel delivered a pair of kills as the Arabians claimed a 14-6 lead, forcing a timeout. Maggie Lukens spiked three kills to give the Arabians a convincing 25-10 win in the first set.
“Each game is different,” Noone said. “You play Pendleton and kind of take it off the chin a little bit. It is just a game that we’ve got to come together as a team and work hard and put up a fight.”
Mikala Ross recorded five kills in the second set, while Warfel finished with five kills combined to lead Pendleton Heights to a 25-8 victory and a sweep over Elwood.
“They are really getting comfortable with Gianna (Kanitz),” Barksdale said. “Gianna is a young sophomore setter coming in running the offense, so I think they are really just getting tightened down and getting connected with each other.”
Pendleton Heights aims to defend its Madison County title for the fifth consecutive year in bracket play Saturday at Elwood.