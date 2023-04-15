PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights softball team showed it had very little interest in being the latest victim of an upset as an exciting — and often surprising — Madison County tournament week wound down Saturday afternoon.
The Arabians' bats scored multiple runs in each inning while senior Eliza Findlay dominated in the circle, and Pendleton Heights pounded Elwood in the final game for the second straight year, this time 16-1 to claim its sixth straight Madison County championship.
It was also the program’s 13th title in the 16 years the tournament has been contested, and it was the fourth time the Panthers and Arabians collided in the final.
“There are new faces and new players, and we had some freshmen get in there and play some,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “It’s a morale builder for the team chemistry, seeing the new girls get in there and do well. It never gets old.”
This was the fifth time Elwood (2-2) reached the championship game overall. The Panthers won the title in 2016 — the last non-PH school to do so — over Madison-Grant but fell to the Arabians in the other four meetings.
Anyone arriving late for Saturday’s meeting, however, may have missed the one Elwood highlight from this contest.
Senior Olivia Shannon led off by beating out an infield single and moved up to second on a wild pitch. After Findlay struck out the next two batters, Makenzie Cornwell’s pop-up behind third base was dropped by shortstop Bo Shelton, and Shannon scored easily for a 1-0 lead.
The single from the Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods commit was the only one surrendered by Findlay, and that Panthers' advantage was rather short lived.
Lillian Coffel led off the bottom of the inning against Shannon with an infield single and, one out later, scored on a double by Katelin Goodwin. After Shannon recorded the second out, Alana Smith lined a single over second base to score Goodwin, and the Arabians were ahead to stay at 2-1.
Findlay then started a four-run second inning with a single to right. After Kylie Fisher sacrificed courtesy-runner Kiah Hubble to second, she stole third and scored one out and a walk later on a two-run double from Goodwin. Goodwin later scored on an error, and courtesy-runner Olivia Burns also crossed the plate on a double steal.
Some PH small ball, courtesy of the bottom of the lineup, yielded two more runs in the third. Gloria Richardson and Avry Miller singled and moved up to second and third when Miller’s hit was erred in left field. Kylie Fisher and Coffel followed with consecutive RBI sacrifice bunts for an 8-1 lead.
It’s the type of approach that will be important to the Arabians' postseason chances.
“When you’ve got to manufacture a run or get a run in, I was just trying to see what we could do and couldn’t do,” Davis said. “Normally, I would probably let them swing away, but we’ve got to start practicing that stuff.”
“I think it’s very strategic. If you see something, you can always do it,” Fisher said. “We’ve got the speed on this team, so we can definitely pull it off very well.”
The PH offense exploded in the fourth inning despite the first two batters being retired easily by Elwood reliever Alivia Boston.
Maddy Petty started the rally with a single to left field before Smith lifted a fly ball to left. When that was dropped by the Panthers' left fielder, the floodgates opened, and eight runs — all unearned — flowed through.
After a walk to Kelsey Day, Findlay drove in one with a single, and Fisher tripled into the right-field corner, driving home another. After a walk and an infield single, Grace Fisher drove in one with a single to left, and Kaylee Smith delivered the final two runs with a triple to right.
Findlay, as she had twice earlier in the game, retired the Panthers in order to complete the victory.
The senior allowed just the one unearned run and struck out five against just one walk.
“I think the curveball was really working, and my rise ball has been working good lately,” she said. “I’ve also been hitting my spots, and that’s helped me be successful this year.”
Coupled with last weekend’s Horseshoe Classic championship, the Arabians have completed two of their major goals. Next will be the very tough Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule followed by an opportunity to defend their sectional and regional championships in the postseason.
“We, as a team, this is something we really value, and it’s one of our biggest goals as a team,” Findlay said.
“Since this is our last county (tournament), we wanted to make it count,” Kylie Fisher said.
Although weather may alter their plans, both teams are scheduled to play Monday with Pendleton Heights (6-3) hosting Anderson and Elwood travelling to Sheridan.