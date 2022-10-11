YORKTOWN – The message was clear from coach Blair Barksdale to her Class 4A Pendleton Heights volleyball team on Tuesday night.
After watching Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central upset New Palestine in five sets, 3-2, to open Sectional 9 quarterfinal play at Yorktown High School, the Arabians knew they had to take care of business.
The Arabians did just that, sweeping past Muncie Central 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10) in the evening’s second quarterfinal match to advance into Saturday’s semifinal round against Greenfield-Central (14-16) at 10 a.m.
“This time of the year, it’s anybody’s game,” Barksdale said. “It doesn’t matter what happened in the regular season or in conference play. You have to show up and play every team you’re going to see the same. That’s the kind of mentality that we’re taking.”
In the regular season, Pendleton Heights (22-10) beat Muncie Central, 3-0, at home on Sept. 13. It also defeated HHC foe Greenfield-Central 3-2 on the road on Sept. 29.
However, the postseason is a new season, and Arabians Hannah Grille, Mikala Ross and Ann Canada came out firing.
“We wanted to play New Pal (in the semifinals) because we wanted to get some revenge (losing 3-2, on Sept. 15), but I think it will be a good match between the both of us,” Grile said of Greenfield-Central. “I’m excited for it.”
Their anticipation resulted in efficiency, as the Arabians went on an 11-0 run in the first game against Muncie Central to win wire-to-wire.
Grille finished the set with four of her 10 kills overall, while Ross posted four of her eventual seven kills.
The Arabians were challenged momentarily by the Bearcats (9-14) in the second game with two lead changes and five ties early on, but PH put together a 7-0 run to win by 14 points.
“Once we spaced it out, our mentality stayed clean. We didn’t want to make any bad errors, keep the ball in and stay aggressive at the same time,” Grile said. “We still had to be focused because if we came in and messed around, we could get behind. We stayed focused the whole time, and we did our job.”
Ava Kate Phillips dished out 24 assists as Canada posted eight kills in total and five in the third and decisive game. Defensively, Ramsey Gary paced the Arabians with 13 digs.
“I felt like that was our most solid 3-0 win from start to finish,” Barksdale said. “That was a solid three sets of volleyball, which was good to see at this point in the season. We were steady. We were consistent, and we didn’t make many errors.”
Now, the Arabians move into championship Saturday with semifinal matches at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. followed by the title game at 6 p.m.
In the other half of the bracket, Mount Vernon and Anderson will face off in the quarterfinals Thursday night at 6 p.m. followed by Richmond and No. 2 Yorktown at 7:30 p.m. Those winners will highlight the second semifinal on Saturday.
The Arabians lost 3-0 to Yorktown on the road Sept. 1 and beat Mount Vernon 3-2 at home on Aug. 25. But first they need to get past Greenfield-Central for the second time this year.
“When we played them last, it was a really tight match,” Grille said of Greenfield-Central. “We won in five, so I’m excited to see if we can separate more and do our best.”