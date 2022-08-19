PENDLETON – Trust the process. Pendleton Heights football coach Jed Richman won’t take credit for originating those words, but he certainly believes in them.
In a sport, and a game from a microcosmic point of view, that routinely operates in ebbs and flows, the Arabian gridiron tide is on the rise in southern Madison County.
Back-to-back sectional champions in 2010-11, the Class 4A Arabians have reached the sectional finals twice in the past seven years, fallen in the semifinals five times over the past 10 seasons and endured three first-round exits.
With 16 senior leaders on this year’s roster, 14 key battle-tested juniors and nearly 90 players overall within the program, the Arabians are aiming to achieve success this October and in a highly-competitive Hoosier Heritage Conference.
All it takes is belief, said Richman, who is entering his seventh season at Pendleton Heights.
“You have to have buy-in and trust from everybody involved, so we constantly talk about trust. That’s a yearly thing. ‘Trust the Process,’ as Nick Saban says. It’s something we’ve used everywhere I’ve been, and football is a throwback sport. You don’t get instant gratification. It’s delayed,” Richman said. “Getting these kids to trust in one another and trust in the team and the program is pretty powerful and a big part of what we do.”
The Arabians’ commitment has been evident with four consecutive seven-win seasons from 2017-2020 and an eagerness to improve on last year’s 5-5 finish.
“Last year, we started 14 sophomores in different spots in different times in the year, and we graduated 10 kids with five of them moving on to play Division-III football. We were pretty young last year, and we took our lumps,” Richman said. “It’s one of those things where we’re really looking forward to the year, and guys have really stepped up and done a good job competing. Competition is at an all-time high, and it’s fun.”
The enjoyment originates from the team’s multiple offensive sets, which entails a deep depth chart to fill out its single-back formations, four-wide aerial attacks or two tight-end fronts.
“I remember as a young coach, Tony Dungy said when the Colts won the Super Bowl, ‘The team that wins the championship is the one that overcomes the adversity the best,’” Richman said. “Everybody is going to face it, and it’s true. Those teams that get it done, they overcome an awful lot.”
The first preseason hurdle has been replacing the production left behind by graduated quarterback Luke Candiano (1,140 yards passing, 410 rushing).
Junior Isaac Wilson is the next man up under center. A wide receiver last season, the 5-foot-8 signal-caller is stepping in after competing for the position with senior Tyce Tomey, who is currently sidelined with an early season injury.
The rushing attack will operate by committee with five players primed to wear down opposing defensive fronts.
Leading the group is 5-10, 185-pound senior Quinton DeVault, in addition to 5-11, 180-pound senior Jared Hess, who will also start at safety on defense. DeVault will see time at linebacker.
Juniors Nick Trout (5-10, 190) and Dresden Roberts (5-11, 200), who rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, are in the backfield rotation and will start as inside linebackers, once again.
Trout posted 38 total tackles with three for a loss last year, while Roberts logged 52 tackles (three for a loss) and three sacks.
The Arabians’ strength of returners stems within the receiving corp. where 5-11, 180-pound junior Reese Reddington (193 yards on 17 receptions, two TDs) paces the team’s litany of targets.
Senior Jalen Jordan (182 yards, two TDs), who stands 6-1 and weighs 180, is a returning starter at wide receiver. Fellow returning letterman, 5-10, 165-pound Caden Sims (310 yards, four TDs) provides significant experience, while sophomores Nate DeRolf, Keaton Jones and Jacob Rowley supply additional depth.
“Up front is kind of where the leadership starts,” Richman said.
Senior Sam Mossoney (6-0, 250), an IFCA Junior All-State offensive lineman, is back as a third-year starter at tackle. Senior Ian Stephens (5-11, 255) is another three-year starter at guard. Junior Reis Schnepp (6-2, 225) returns at center.
Lining up with the trio will be seniors Parker Marling (5-11, 200) and Landon Fulk (6-2, 200) in combination with juniors Zach Jacobs (6-7, 340) and Bryant Davis (6-1, 200).
Senior Brennen Adams (6-1, 205) and junior Kaleb Day (5-10, 185) will see time at tight end.
The Arabians’ 3-4 defense will start with senior returning defensive tackle Sidiki Traore (17 tackles, two for a loss), junior nose guard Eli Libler and junior returnee Peyton Pollock (14 tackles, two for a loss) at tackle.
Eli Arthur (19 tackles, four for a loss), a junior, returns at outside linebacker as a two-year starter along with junior Bo Surface.
In the defensive backfield, Hess captains the coverage and teams with junior Clint Miller (34 tackles, two interceptions), a returning starter at safety, senior Cliffton Van Duyn (17 tackles, interception) at cornerback and junior Nolan Souders on the opposite corner. Seniors Jordan Green and Jaylan Seeko will mix in for reps.
Senior Justin Beeler returns as the team’s punter, while junior Dominic Apo will handle placekicking duties.
Pendleton Heights opens the season at Class 4A Lebanon on Friday before hosting rival 5A Anderson on Aug. 26. The Arabians open HHC play at New Castle on Sept. 2.