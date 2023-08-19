ANDERSON — For the first time in years, the champions of the Madison County Girls Golf Tournament was not expected to be a foregone conclusion after the graduation of four-time medalist Macy Beeson.
But while the tournament seemed to lack that one true superstar, a balanced and wide-open field yielded a touch of drama as the holes wound down.
After a start that was more scattershot than shotgun, Pendleton Heights senior Skylar Baldwin overcame early putter woes — and benefitted from a little late luck — to win the individual medalist honors with a career-best round of 83, leading the Arabians to their first team title since 2016 and ending a six-year run for Lapel.
Baldwin’s round led the Arabians to a team score of 363 — their best 18-hole score of the season by 30 strokes — and a 22-stroke margin of victory over the runner-up Bulldogs at 385. Frankton finished three shots back of Lapel in third place.
In addition to Baldwin, senior Audrey Jenkins placed third with an 89, followed by junior Addison Summerall with a 95 and senior Kelsey Day with a 96.
Lapel was led by freshman and tournament runner-up Annabelle Marshall with an 84, Rosemary Likens at 91, Jordi Pilkington at 103 and Elly Carey at 107.
Senior Emma Sperry — playing golf for the first time — led Frankton with a 91 with Hannah Cain’s 94, Lily Hall’s 101 and Ashlyn Bodkin’s 102 completing the Frankton scoring.
Baldwin, Jenkins, Marshall, Likens, Sperry and Cain were named All-Madison County as the top six players.
Baldwin, who placed third a year ago with a then personal-best 87, was overjoyed with breaking through as the first county medalist from PH since Emily Tilton in 2014 and the first from a school other than Lapel since Madison-Grant’s Gabby Rahrar won 2016’s nine-hole event, also at Grandview.
“It feels really good,” Baldwin said. “I was down on myself the first couple holes, but I came back and finished well.”
Scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, play was delayed because of other players on the public course, and even after the first group hit their second shots, the same problem caused organizers to stop play and reshuffle the pairings for easier play.
The aborted start affected early player, including from Baldwin who was 5-over par through her first four holes.
“The first couple holes, it affected me,” she said. “But once I got the feel for it and everything, I started doing much better.”
After starting on the eighth hole, she turned her day around on the back-nine with consecutive birdies on the par-4 12th and 13th holes. When she returned to the front-nine, she parred four of her last seven holes to hold off Marshall, who was playing in the group behind her.
“I think I just trusted my putter a little more,” Baldwin said. “And I upped my attitude, and that made me do a little better. Having a bad attitude is not good for me.”
Some good fortune on the par-4 sixth hole — her 17th of the day — may have saved her the championship.
A long hitter, Baldwin’s drive seemed headed out of bounds to the left when it struck a tree and kicked back toward the fairway. Rather than a penalty and a possible double-bogey or worse, she saved bogey and perhaps the championship.
“Oh, so lucky,” she said. “I think I should go plant more trees on golf courses. I definitely got lucky, so lucky. ... There was a jump of joy.”
PH coach Hilary Slick was thrilled with the way the team played, shaving 30 strokes off its previous best 18-hole score of 393 at the Lapel Invitational.
“We are really happy. This was exciting,” Slick said. “Yesterday, we practiced and I had four in the 80s … and that was a good motivator for me and a good confidence builder.”
For her three seniors — Baldwin, Day and Jenkins — it was a welcome title after looking up at the Bulldogs for most of their career.
Day, who also has won county titles with the PH softball team, said this may have been the most gratifying of her career.
“I think we worked for this one more,” Day said. “In softball, we get it every year that I’ve been there. This one, we’ve been working really hard to get, so it feels more rewarding.”
“It feels good to end with a bang our senior year,” Jenkins said. “I started really well on the first hole, so I was really frustrated that I had to pick up my ball and start over. … But, then when I replayed it, I birdied 18.”
Alexandria was fourth at 421. No. 1 player Rylie Kellams struggled to a 103 after breaking her driver on the first tee but still posted the best Tigers score. Lily Harpe and Amberlee Ross were one stroke back at 104, and Brynley Dowden and Natalie Long each shot a 110.
Host Elwood placed fifth with a team score of 502 and was led by freshman Aleksys Shock’s 118. Gracie Pearson followed with a 127, Averi Savage shot a 128 and Kenzi Weaver rounded out the Panthers' scoring at 129.
Madison-Grant, with only three players, did not record a team score. Dani Horn was the low Argyll with a 115, followed by Autumn Pyle at 119 and Cory Longaker at 120.