PENDLETON – Nick Rogers wiped the tears from his eyes following a pregame moment of silence for his father-in-law, Tim Schnepp, on Tuesday night.
Minutes later, coach Rogers’ Pendleton Heights girls basketball team honored Schnepp and his family with its play on the court, scoring a decisive 65-36 home victory over visiting Hoosier Heritage Conference foe New Castle.
The host Arabians jumped ahead 11-0 to start their HHC season opener, and they never looked back, building a substantial lead before halftime.
Kaycie Warfel, a sophomore, finished the night with a game-high 16 points with six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Arabians. PH senior Berkley Shelton added 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists as Pendleton Heights improved to 2-1 on the season despite contending with an emotional evening.
“With coach, it was hard for him, and we tried to set that aside for the night to get this Hoosier Heritage Conference win. It will definitely be a rough week for us, so we’re definitely just trying to get through this week and be there for him as a team,” Shelton said.
Schnepp, a 1984 Pendleton Heights graduate and avid sponsor of PHHS athletics, passed away Saturday.
“I went back and forth a lot. He passed late Saturday night. Through those days leading up to it, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I talked with my wife (Leigh Ann), and I told her, your dad would want me to be (at the game). He would want me with my team,” Rogers said. “What kind of tipped me that way was my mother-in-law (Julie) called me and said, absolutely not, you’re going to be with your team. We’re not quitters. We’re not just going to go hide and grieve. I was grateful they did a moment of silence tonight.”
The defending HHC champion Arabians banded together behind Coach Rogers and immediately went to work.
Shelton scored seven of her 11 first-half points in the opening frame, while Warfel dropped in six points in the second quarter alone to supply the Arabians with a 32-11 lead with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining until halftime.
“We wanted to come out 1-0 in the conference. We won last year, so we wanted to build off of that and get that win,” Shelton said. “It’s coming together good, but we still have a lot of learning to do and growing as a team, but we’re starting off on the right foot.”
Following an 18-point first quarter, the Arabians posted a 14-point second. A 14-point third quarter increased Pendleton Heights’ advantage to 17 points before it ramped the margin up to 29 by the final horn.
PH senior Whitney Warfel had 13 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Frosh Olivia Jones chipped in seven points and three rebounds. Senior Ava Kate Phillips provided three points and five rebounds, while senior Tra’Mya Herndon had five points off the bench.
PH junior Skylar Baldwin had four points with three rebounds, and the Arabian defense forced New Castle into nearly 30 turnovers.
“I’m extremely proud of how the girls played tonight. We had a big talk about putting 32 minutes together, and they did it, especially Berkley,” Rogers said. “I’m super pleased with the effort overall.”
New Castle cut the deficit to 14 points late in the third quarter, but the Trojans (0-3, 0-1 HHC) couldn’t get any closer.
Trojans’ junior Emma Hart paced the team with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Kattie Mathews had six points, and senior Chloe Vaughn finished with nine points, seven rebounds and a trio of 3-pointers.
The Class 4A Arabians head to 3A Heritage Christian on Saturday for a non-conference 1:30 p.m. varsity tip-off before traveling to 4A Greenfield-Central for another HHC contest on Nov. 18.