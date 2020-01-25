MIDDLETOWN — After committing two early fouls, Pendleton Heights senior Megan Mills played just over a minute of the first half.
While her teammates stepped up to mitigate her absence, her presence in the second half proved to be the difference in a battle of teams with high sectional hopes.
Mills scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals — all in the second half — as the Arabians overcame a three-point halftime deficit and made the 10-mile journey back down US 36 with a 48-39 win over Class 2A fourth-ranked Shenandoah on Saturday afternoon.
Mills picked up a foul on each of the first two possessions for Shenandoah (19-2) and headed to the bench with just 1:13 off the clock.
The Raiders took immediate advantage as junior Kathryn Perry hit a 3-point basket, and junior Erikka Hill scored on a pair of layups for a quick 8-1 lead.
“It’s really frustrating because no one really tries to foul out,” Mills said with a laugh. “I was having a hard time watching, but we pulled through.”
The Arabians pulled ahead by the end of the first quarter with senior Aubree Dwiggins doing most of the heavy lifting. She scored the next nine PH points before junior Kylie Davis sank a 3-ball at the horn for a 13-11 Arabians lead.
Dwiggins led PH (11-10) with 15 points.
Hill scored eight in the second quarter, and the Raiders took a 24-21 lead into halftime. Again, it was Davis who scored just before the end of the period, this time on a baseline drive, to keep the Arabians close. They were further aided by off-the-bench contributions of junior Gracie Conkling, who was 2-for-2 on 3-point shots, and sophomore Morgan Martin, who had a game-high six assists.
“Megan helps with so much, offensively and defensively,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “But Gracie hitting those 3s was big, and Morgan played really well today.”
With Mills able to return in the second half, PH stepped up its defensive pressure . The Arabians held Shenandoah to just 14 second-half points. Sparked by a steal and basket by Mills as well as the two treys by Conkling, the Arabians wrestled the lead away from Shenandoah for a 35-31 advantage after three.
“I tried to keep my space a little more because that’s what got me in trouble,” Mills said. “Just do the things I know I can do.”
Mills scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of baskets to open the period. Davis hit a 3-point basket for the biggest PH lead at 42-33, and the Raiders could get no closer than five the rest of the way.
“We turned the ball over. We just weren’t sharp offensively or defensively,” Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. “It just wasn’t a good game for us today.”
The Raiders committed 16 turnovers while the Arabians had just eight, including none in the fourth quarter. After being dominated on the glass in the first half with a 16-9 margin, the Arabians were closer in the second half at 16-14.
Hill led Shenandoah with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Perry added 17 points and three assists. Freshman Whitney Warfel matched Mills with five rebounds to lead PH.
After Sunday’s sectional tournament draw, PH will close out the regular season with home games Monday against Eastern Hancock and Wednesday against Noblesville, while Shenandoah finishes things off at Wapahani on Thursday.
The PH junior varsity also took home a victory, defeating the Raiders 32-19 behind 10 points from freshman Berkley Shelton. Freshmen Ali Brown and Carly Chandler led Shenandoah with five points each.
