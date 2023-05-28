Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 27)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;22;3;.880

Lapel;22;6;.786

Madison-Grant;17;12;.586

Daleville;10;10;.500

Pendleton Heights;13;14;.481

Frankton;13;14;.481

Anderson;12;18;.400

Alexandria;11;18;.379

Liberty Christian;4;19;.174

Anderson Prep;2;13;.133

Elwood;3;23;.115

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Grant;25;4;.862

x-Pendleton Heights;23;5;.821

Frankton;17;6;.739

x-Lapel;17;8;.680

Shenandoah;16;8;.667

Elwood;17;9;.654

Daleville;8;11;.421

Alexandria;8;12;.400

Anderson;6;16;.273

Liberty Christian;3;13;.188

x—denotes sectional champion

Tags

Trending Video