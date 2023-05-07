Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 6)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;12;3;.800
Lapel;15;4;.789
Madison-Grant;10;8;.556
Daleville;8;7;.533
Pendleton Heights;9;8;.529
Frankton;10;9;.526
Alexandria;9;12;.429
Anderson;7;13;.350
Liberty Christian;3;12;.200
Elwood;3;16;.158
Anderson Prep;1;9;.100
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;16;3;.842
Pendleton Heights;15;3;.833
Frankton;11;3;.786
Shenandoah;12;5;.706
Elwood;9;7;.563
Lapel;8;7;.533
Daleville;5;5;.500
Alexandria;4;7;.364
Anderson;3;8;.273
Liberty Christian;2;8;.200