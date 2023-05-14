Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 13)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;16;3;.842

Lapel;18;6;.750

Frankton;12;10;.545

Madison-Grant;13;11;.542

Daleville;8;8;.500

Pendleton Heights;10;12;.455

Alexandria;10;15;.400

Anderson;8;15;.348

Liberty Christian;3;15;.167

Elwood;3;20;.130

Anderson Prep;1;11;.083

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;21;3;.875

Pendleton Heights;18;5;.783

Frankton;15;5;.750

Elwood;14;8;.636

Lapel;12;7;.632

Shenandoah;12;7;.632

Daleville;6;7;.462

Alexandria;6;9;.400

Liberty Christian;3;10;.231

Anderson;3;13;.188

