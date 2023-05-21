Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 20)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;20;3;.870
Lapel;20;6;.769
Madison-Grant;15;11;.577
Frankton;13;13;.500
Daleville;9;10;.474
Pendleton Heights;11;13;.458
Anderson;12;17;.414
Alexandria;11;16;.407
Liberty Christian;3;17;.150
Anderson Prep;2;12;.143
Elwood;3;21;.125
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;22;4;.846
Pendleton Heights;20;5;.800
Frankton;17;5;.773
Shenandoah;16;7;.696
Elwood;17;8;.680
Lapel;14;8;.636
Daleville;8;10;.444
Alexandria;8;11;.421
Anderson;5;15;.250
Liberty Christian;3;12;.200