Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 8)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Daleville;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800
Anderson;3;2;.600
Lapel;3;2;.600
Shenandoah;3;2;.600
Alexandria;4;4;.500
Madison-Grant;2;2;.500
Liberty Christian;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Frankton;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;4;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Anderson;1;1;.500
Madison-Grant;2;2;.500
Lapel;1;3;.250
Shenandoah;1;3;.250
Daleville;0;1;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Liberty Christian;0;2;.000