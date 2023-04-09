Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 8)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Daleville;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800

Anderson;3;2;.600

Lapel;3;2;.600

Shenandoah;3;2;.600

Alexandria;4;4;.500

Madison-Grant;2;2;.500

Liberty Christian;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Frankton;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;4;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Anderson;1;1;.500

Madison-Grant;2;2;.500

Lapel;1;3;.250

Shenandoah;1;3;.250

Daleville;0;1;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Liberty Christian;0;2;.000

Tags

Trending Video