Final Area Records (Through games of Saturday, June 3)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;22;4;.846

Lapel;22;7;.759

Madison-Grant;17;13;.567

Daleville;11;11;.500

Pendleton Heights;13;14;.481

Frankton;13;14;.481

Anderson;12;18;.400

Alexandria;11;18;.379

Liberty Christian;4;19;.174

Anderson Prep;2;13;.133

Elwood;3;23;.115

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

y-Madison-Grant;26;5;.839

y-Pendleton Heights;25;6;.806

Frankton;17;6;.739

Shenandoah;16;8;.667

Elwood;17;9;.654

x-Lapel;17;10;.630

Daleville;8;11;.421

Alexandria;8;12;.400

Anderson;6;16;.273

Liberty Christian;3;13;.188

x—denotes sectional champion

y—denotes regional champion

