Final Area Records (Through games of Saturday, June 3)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;22;4;.846
Lapel;22;7;.759
Madison-Grant;17;13;.567
Daleville;11;11;.500
Pendleton Heights;13;14;.481
Frankton;13;14;.481
Anderson;12;18;.400
Alexandria;11;18;.379
Liberty Christian;4;19;.174
Anderson Prep;2;13;.133
Elwood;3;23;.115
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
y-Madison-Grant;26;5;.839
y-Pendleton Heights;25;6;.806
Frankton;17;6;.739
Shenandoah;16;8;.667
Elwood;17;9;.654
x-Lapel;17;10;.630
Daleville;8;11;.421
Alexandria;8;12;.400
Anderson;6;16;.273
Liberty Christian;3;13;.188
x—denotes sectional champion
y—denotes regional champion