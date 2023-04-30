Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 29)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;12;2;.857

Shenandoah;10;2;.833

Madison-Grant;10;6;.625

Pendleton Heights;8;6;.571

Daleville;6;7;.462

Alexandria;8;10;.444

Anderson;7;10;.412

Frankton;5;8;.385

Elwood;2;11;.154

Liberty Christian;1;11;.083

Anderson Prep;0;8;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;13;3;.813

Pendleton Heights;13;3;.813

Shenandoah;10;3;.769

Frankton;8;3;.727

Elwood;7;4;.636

Lapel;8;6;.571

Daleville;4;4;.500

Anderson;3;5;.375

Alexandria;2;6;.250

Liberty Christian;2;8;.200

*--Ties not included

