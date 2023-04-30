Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 29)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;12;2;.857
Shenandoah;10;2;.833
Madison-Grant;10;6;.625
Pendleton Heights;8;6;.571
Daleville;6;7;.462
Alexandria;8;10;.444
Anderson;7;10;.412
Frankton;5;8;.385
Elwood;2;11;.154
Liberty Christian;1;11;.083
Anderson Prep;0;8;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;13;3;.813
Pendleton Heights;13;3;.813
Shenandoah;10;3;.769
Frankton;8;3;.727
Elwood;7;4;.636
Lapel;8;6;.571
Daleville;4;4;.500
Anderson;3;5;.375
Alexandria;2;6;.250
Liberty Christian;2;8;.200
*--Ties not included