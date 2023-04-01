Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 1)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;2;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;1;.500
Alexandria;1;3;.250
Anderson;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;0;.000
Frankton;0;2;.000
Liberty Christian;0;2;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;3;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500
Lapel;1;3;.250
Alexandria;0;0;.000
Anderson;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Liberty Christian;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;1;.000