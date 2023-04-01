Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 1)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;2;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;1;.500

Alexandria;1;3;.250

Anderson;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;0;.000

Frankton;0;2;.000

Liberty Christian;0;2;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;3;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500

Lapel;1;3;.250

Alexandria;0;0;.000

Anderson;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Liberty Christian;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;1;.000

Tags

Trending Video