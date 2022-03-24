The timing of the annual Nick Muller Baseball Tournament — this year’s first round will be played April 12 — can be both a blessing and a curse.
The latter because most coaches would rather be in mid-season form and work out some early season glitches. It can, however, provide a good barometer of where teams stand and what to look for the remainder of the spring.
That was especially true in 2021 as Madison-Grant shocked the area by storming to its first Muller title, which catapulted the Argylls forward through a season that included a sectional championship.
There is also an air of newness that accompanies the spring season as later in the month of April, Anderson will move to its new home diamond, part of the multi-million dollar renovation at AHS, and the Argylls and Daleville will be led by new head coaches.
Here is a glance at the 11 THB Sports area teams ahead of the upcoming season, one in which Pendleton Heights hopes to reclaim Madison County dominance and teams like Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel and Shenandoah figure to be in the mix for sectional titles.
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Jeff Closser (17th season); 2021: 6-21; Key Returning Players: Cole Morris, Brayden Bates, Braxton Pratt; Newcomers to Watch: Trevor Martin, Adrian Smith; Potential Breakout: Jay Dillmon
Outlook: “Guys have had a good offseason of work. As always, our goal is to work hard every day to improve our mental and physical abilities,” Closser said. “Also to represent our school our community and our ATbaseball program the right way. Bring on 2022. We ready.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Adrian Heim (7th season); 2021: 18-13, NCC No. 1 seed; Key Losses: Tristan Brooks; Key Returning Players: Linkin Talley, Jacob Lee, Kairo Parks, D.J. Howells, Trevor Trahan, Conner Stephenson, Brogan Waymire; Newcomers to Watch: Drew Baker, Dontrez Fuller, Graham Tatman
Outlook: “The Indians are loaded with experience all over the diamond, sprinkle in a few newcomers and the expectations are high,” Heim said via email. “(The) Indians look to compete for county, NCC and sectional titles. Pitching staff is deep with Talley, Lee and Parks anchoring the staff with Howells, Fuller, Baker and Tatman adding to the depth.”
ANDERSON PREP
Head Coach: Eric Sturgeon (2nd season); 2021: 5-12; Key Losses: Jack Scott, Tim Raper, Derek Dailey, Aidan Wilson, Hunter Blocher; Key Returning Players: Ben Scott, James Hornocker; Newcomers to Watch: Julian Tyler, Brayden Ball, Landon Clark-Brown; Potential Breakout: Tyler
Outlook: “We are a young team with one senior and will be looking to gain experience this year,” Sturgeon said. “Our expectations are to win a handful of games and to be competitive in others. We are building towards the future with the group of athletes we have.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Austin Earley (1st season); 2021: 11-14; Key Losses: Cayden Gothrup, Braden Danner, Drew Watson, Zach Shepler, J.T. Nelson; Key Returning Players: Meryck Adams, Ethan Colvin, Jagger Sparks, Zach Neff, Robert Wilson; Newcomers to Watch: Felipe Pacheco, Zion Bricker, Josh Wilson, Noah Colvin; Potential Breakout: Adams, Ethan Colvin
Outlook: “We will be a young but talented team,” Earley said. “Meryck and Ethan will be counted on to carry the load on the mound this season. Several guys will be relied upon to produce in the absence of the many seniors we lost to graduation in 2021. This group is passionate about baseball, and they are ready and willing to put in the work to make this season more of a reload than a rebuild.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Shane Arnold; 2021: 6-16; Key Losses: Ben DeLong, Mason Robison; Expected to Return: Ethan Mendenhall, Will Retherford, Dylan Trueblood, Owen Huff, Colton Jetty
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Brad Douglas (9th season); 2021: 17-12, tied 1st CIC; Key Losses: Ethan Friend, Sam Hartley, Ryan Smith, Trevor McCorkle, Evan Webb; Key Returning Players: Sam Dalton, Ryan Spillman, Bradyn Douglas, Tyler Bates, Chance Bentley, Gage Rastetter; Newcomers to Watch: Wyatt Smith, Nate Moore, Brayden Peters, Jarrett Morris; Potential Breakout: Douglas, Bates
Outlook: “We are going to be relatively young and inexperienced at several key positions,” Coach Douglas said. “We have a couple of nice arms at the top of our staff in Dalton and Bates along with some guys who will compete for innings. Offensively, we have some guys who can swing it a little with Douglas and Spillman returning as our statistical leaders from last year. We have more quality depth than any of my previous eight seasons, which we hope will create a competitive atmosphere day in and day out.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Matt Campbell; 2021: 16-14; Key Losses: Parker Allman, Noah Clark, Paden Hudson; Key Returning Athletes: Brock Harper, Isaac Bair, Brennan Stow, Owen Imel, Kyle Shelton; Newcomers to Watch: Landon Brown, Jonah Reynolds, Kaden Camp; Potential Breakout: Quentin Roberts
Outlook: “A tough schedule equals a prepared team down the stretch,” Campbell said. “We always try to take advantage of the difficult teams that we face to grow as a team. 2022 brings back six starters from last season and a handful of additional players with varsity innings including four of 2021’s top five pitchers.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Tab Greenlee (3rd season); 2021: 4-24; Key Losses: Aiden Smith, Jared Helm; Key Returning Players: Tyler Houk, Beckham Chappell, Dominick Thurman, Aaron Woodyard, Elvin Acree, Langley Chambers, Josh Goodman, Markus Williams; Potential Breakout: Thurman, Goodman
Outlook: “As many might say – a four-win season is deceiving from last year,” Greenlee said. “So many close ones that we lost last year that were part of our growing pains. This year the main goal is to win those games that we would lose last year, and thus our record will be evidence of that. Our team has other goals for this season that we will just keep playing one game at a time and learn how to win through adversity and great challenges and allow our losses to teach us more about ourselves than ever before. We are excited to have the season begin.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Curt Haisley (1st season); 2021: 21-8, Madison County, CIC and sectional champions; Key Losses: Nick Evans, Cole Hasty, Justin Moore; Key Returning Players: Mason Richards, Chad Harbert, Brayden Shoemaker, Maddox Beckley, Teagan Yeagy, Braiden Ross; Newcomers to Watch: Max Franklin, Xavier Yeagy; Potential Breakout: Ross
Season Outlook: “We will be young and inexperienced at a lot of positions, but those kids have grit,” Haisley said in an email. “We should be able to remain competitive and continue to build off of last year’s successful season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Matt Vosburgh (3rd year); 2021: 16-16 (third in HHC); Key Losses: Evan MacMillan, Mitchell Cobb, Cam Harris, Maverick Mollenkopf, Jadon Donati, Hunter Eikenberry, Arturo Casas; Key Returning Athletes: Sam Conner, Caleb Frakes, Jackson Garner, Matthew Roark, Ricky Howell; Newcomers to Watch: Clayton Turner, Jalen Jordan, Nate Gilmet, Alex Begley; Potential Breakout: Turner
Outlook: “The Arabians believe they have a balanced and competitive team with depth and skill at key positions, especially defensively and on the mound,” Vosburgh said. “Though the Arabians lost a large senior class, they believe that the pieces are in place to have a successful 2022 campaign.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Ryan Painter (3rd season); 2021: 18-12, Henry County champions; Key Losses: Wyatt Lowder, Tanner Goff, Kaden McCollough, Blake Surface, Michael Howard, Cole Hughes, Ben Acra; Key Returning Players: Dylan McDaniel, Jasper Campbell, Carson Brookbank, Jobe Robinson, Hunter Baker, Clay Conner, Connor White, Lucas Mills, Rafe Hartley, Gavin Wilson (injured); Newcomers to Watch: Collin Osenbaugh (injured), Aiden Kovacs, Gabe Lowder, Ethan Loy; Potential Breakout: Loy
Outlook: “Several spots on the field are up for grab this season after graduating several starters,” Painter said. “Our athletes are hungry to build on some of our successes from last season. The majority of our players are multi-sport athletes and know the discipline (and) work ethic it takes to succeed. Conference, county and sectional championships are on our radar. We expect to be competitive in all three. After starting 2-8 last season, we weathered the storm and turned the season around. This season’s team knows that feeling and has expectations of getting off to a better start and (to) reach a 20-win season.”