Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;21;404;19.2

Dunham, PH;22;399;18.1

Johnson, Dale.;18;322;17.9

Schwinn, Frank.;19;322;16.9

Howell, M-G;19;316;16.6

Campbell, Shen.;19;298;15.7

Wills, And.;18;278;15.4

House, LC;21;323;15.4

Reese, El.;16;224;14.0

Adams, Dale.;19;250;13.2

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;21;173;8.2

Schwinn, Frank.;19;152;8.0

Sallee, El.;13;101;7.8

Wilson, Dale.;19;142;7.5

Cuneo, Alex.;20;147;7.3

Johnson, Dale.;18;115;6.4

Paige, And.;21;133;6.3

Ingram, And.;20;122;6.1

Gustin, PH;22;128;5.8

Watson, LC;21;122;5.8

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;19;148;7.8

Howell, M-G;19;110;5.8

Carson, And.;21;100;4.8

Cuneo, Alex.;20;79;4.0

D.Stevens, Shen.;17;65;3.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;21;94;4.5

Howell, M-G;19;82;4.3

Leisure, Dale.;19;72;3.8

Davenport, Frank.;19;48;2.5

Johnson, Dale.;18;45;2.5

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;21;364;17.3

Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2

K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7

Bates, Frank.;28;400;14.3

W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7

Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7

Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4

Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3

Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1

Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0

Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4

Rees, LC;21;161;7.7

Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2

Sperry, Frank.;28;193;6.9

Bates, Frank.28;191;6.8

Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6

Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2

Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1

Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1

Bates, Frank.;28;91;3.3

Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2

Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2

Utterback, Frank.;28;79;2.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3

Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1

Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0

Rees, LC;21;82;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 19.

