Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 26)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;19;4;.826
Liberty Christian;14;9;.607
Frankton;13;9;.591
Daleville;12;9;.571
Madison-Grant;12;10;.545
Shenandoah;12;10;.545
Lapel;11;11;.500
Pendleton Heights;8;15;.348
Alexandria;6;16;.273
Anderson Prep;1;20;.048
Elwood;1;20;.048
Girls Basketball (Final)
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Frankton;23;6;.793
Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760
Alexandria;17;6;.739
Lapel;17;8;.680
Madison-Grant;12;11;.522
Liberty Christian;10;12;.455
Anderson;9;15;.375
Shenandoah;6;11;.353
Anderson Prep;6;14;.300
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;0;22;.000
x—denotes semistate champion
