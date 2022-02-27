Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 26)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;19;4;.826

Liberty Christian;14;9;.607

Frankton;13;9;.591

Daleville;12;9;.571

Madison-Grant;12;10;.545

Shenandoah;12;10;.545

Lapel;11;11;.500

Pendleton Heights;8;15;.348

Alexandria;6;16;.273

Anderson Prep;1;20;.048

Elwood;1;20;.048

Girls Basketball (Final)

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Frankton;23;6;.793

Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760

Alexandria;17;6;.739

Lapel;17;8;.680

Madison-Grant;12;11;.522

Liberty Christian;10;12;.455

Anderson;9;15;.375

Shenandoah;6;11;.353

Anderson Prep;6;14;.300

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;0;22;.000

x—denotes semistate champion

Tags

Trending Video