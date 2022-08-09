The small area field of boys soccer teams are ready to hit the pitch, some with goals of returning to winning ways and others looking to defend championships.
Liberty Christian will chase a fourth straight -- and fifth in six years -- sectional championship this fall under new leadership while Pendleton Heights returns a large portion of talent as the Arabians seek a second straight Hoosier Heritage Conference title.
Anderson and Anderson Prep look to bounce back after tough seasons, with the Indians returning a number of players unavailable to the roster a year ago.
There is more excitement for fans of the sport on the horizon as well as Lapel and Daleville are on the verge of competing at the varsity level. The Broncos will play a second season as a junior varsity program while the Bulldogs attempted to start their program this year but fell short of numbers needed to field a team. They hope to be in better position next fall after the middle school program gets a year under its belt.
Here is a glance at the area boys soccer teams for 2022:
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Chris Spolyar (24th season — 13 at Anderson, 11 at Highland); 2021: 0-12; Key Losses: Jonathan Rivera-Polanco; Key Returning Athletes: Frankie Cazares, Vincent Ibarra-Raudales, Abraham Santiago-Martinez, Michael Strait, Aiden Arteaga, Alfredo Lopez, Carlos Lozano, Cristian Hernandez, Christyan Santiago, Angel Rodriguez, Conner Spolyar; Newcomers to Watch: Sebastian Bernal, Michael Lozano; Potential Breakout: Tyler Terrell, Lozano
Season Outlook: “The Tribe is looking to bounce back from a couple of down years leaning (on) our senior class of 15 players,” Coach Spolyar said in an email. “The guys have put in the work this summer, knowing that the road ahead of us this fall will be difficult and rewarding. The program will focus on a better then .500 season and finishing top four in the difficult NCC (North Central Conference), which includes some of the best teams in the state (West Lafayette Harrison and Arsenal Tech). Stylistically we will look to play quickly both on and off the ball, capitalizing on our speed, quickness and athletic ability. As long as things continue to fall in place, we stay humble and look to make others around us better, this has the makings of a fun fall season on the pitch at Anderson.”
ANDERSON PREP
Head Coach: Chris Moore (1st season); 2021: 1-12; Key Losses: Hayden Hornocker, Luis Rodriguez, Garrett Sparks; Projected to Return: Kayden Mondragon, Junior Mancio, David German, Lincoln Fathauer, Raul Padilla, Angel Flores
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Beverly Tanner (2nd season); 2021: 0-3-1; Key Losses: Josh Broshar, Robert Wilson; Key Returning Athletes: Felipe Pacheco, Zion Bricker, Bryan Kendall, Riley Jackson, Ezra Bricker; Newcomer to Watch: Leon Ellison; Potential Breakout: Ellison
Season Outlook: “I look forward to the growth of this new program and the growth of the players individually on and off the field,” Tanner said. “Winning is always great, but right now we are focused on development as a team. We are thankful for a longer season this year and hope to represent Daleville well.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Adam Alt (1st season); 2021: 8-7-1, Sectional Champion; Key Losses: Tyler Houk, Beckham Chappell; Key Returning Athletes: Abraham Tapia, Josiah Cabello, Shameel Clervrain, Aaron Woodyard, Dominick Thurman; Newcomers to Watch: Julian Carpenter, Alister Draper; Potential Breakout: Draper, Tapia, Cabello
Season Outlook: “I am excited about this year and trying to continue the success that Liberty Christian soccer has been known for,” Alt said. “I am also excited for myself as a head coach in stepping out and taking a leap like the article said. The goal is always to win in the postseason and would love to finish above .500.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Kyle Davy (12th season); 2021: 10-7, HHC co-champions; Key Losses: Grant Koperzcak, Devin Swinford, William Phillips; Key Returning Players: Kam Kail, Cole Bubalo, Gavin Busby; Newcomers to Watch: Greyson Hovermale, Wyatt DeBertrand; Potential Breakout: Alex Begley
Season Outlook: “This year we are raising the standard and looking to build off last season's success,” Davy said in an email. “As a program we are always looking to take that next step. It will be up to all the guys to stay motivated and hungry all year long. We have a talented upperclassmen group, but we also have a strong underclassmen core who are pushing the upperclassmen each training session. I'm excited to see this group continue to grow and develop as a team as we take the next step as a program.”