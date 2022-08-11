Another fall means another boys tennis season where Lapel is the area team to beat.
The Bulldogs have won eight straight Madison County and nine consecutive sectional championships and will begin the season as favorites to continue both streaks. They did lose a strong doubles team but return the THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year in junior Jacob Erwin.
Rivals from Alexandria, Frankton, Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights return key players from last season and will take their best shots at unseating the local champs.
Here is a glance at area boys tennis teams ahead of the season, which begins next week:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Matt DeVault (10th season); 2021: 7-21; Key Losses: Brayden Bates; Key Returning Athletes: James Ward, Benjamin DeVault, Tanner Norris, Jesse Lipps, Spencer Hiser, Jackson Kettery; Newcomers to Watch: Eli Smith, Owen May, Nevi Neff, Brody Sullivan; Potential Breakout: Ward, May
Season Outlook: “With just one senior from 2021 moving on, the Tigers bring most of their team back for 2022,” Coach DeVault said. “The Tigers will lean heavily on tall athletic junior James Ward and three strong seniors in Benjamin, Tanner and Jesse to help push the Tigers. A strong sophomore and freshman group will push for playing time quickly.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: David Ellis; Key Losses: Luke Bush, Liam Griffith; Expected to Return: Kason Davis, Jackson Richardson
ELWOOD
Head Coach: John Kelly; 2021: 7-12; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Owen Hinchman, Beau Brandon, Zane Henry; Newcomers to Watch: Peterson Pan, Jayden Reese
Season Outlook: “Our boys tennis team was young last season, and as a result we graduated no one,” Kelly said. “Over the summer, several of our players played a great deal of tennis in various tennis tournaments in the area with great success."
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Mark Hartley (5th season); 2021: 11-7; Key Losses: Jacob Davenport, Eli Maines, Braxton Walls; Key Returning Players: Sam Barr, Max Barr, Aaron Hartley, Jon Hobbs, Jackson Alexander; Newcomers to Watch: Blake Niccum, Braxton Mort, Davis Blockson, Eli Birch; Potential Breakout: Aaron Hartley, Hobbs, Alexander
Season Outlook: “Even though we’re younger, one goal is to match or improve upon our win-loss record from last year,” Coach Hartley said in an email.
LAPEL
Head Coach: Justin Coomer (13th season); 2021: 19-4, Madison County and sectional champions; Key Losses: Corbin Renihan, Landon Bair; Key Returning Athletes: Jacob Erwin, Isaac Bair, Grant Humerickhouse, Mason Poynter, Shyam Lewis, Dakota Kimmerling; Newcomers to Watch: Jaden Cash, Owen Imel, Camden Novak, Hogan Bair; Potential Breakout: Lewis, Humerickhouse, Kimmerling, Poynter
Season Outlook: “We look to improve each match and look to keep our streaks alive in the county and the sectional,” Coomer said. “We return six of our top eight guys from last season and have a lot of different options at different spots. We have 29 guys on our roster, and this is the deepest team as far as amount of guys who I believe can contribute at the varsity level that I’ve had in my 13 years.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Tony Pitt (16th season); 2021: 14-10; Key Losses: Mason Richards, Bryce Metzger; Key Returning Athletes: Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox, Clayton Hull, Brogan Brunt, Soren Price; Newcomers to Watch: Ben Pax, Dalton Gibson, Davin Barton; Potential Breakout: Fox, Pax
Season Outlook: “We had several kids working hard all summer long to improve their games,” Pitt said. “Look for Gilman, Fox, Hull and Pax to compete for singles spots. Finding the right doubles combinations might be one of the bigger questions early into the season. We have set some pretty big goals this year with both sectional and conference titles up for grabs.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Royce Hammel; 2021: 5-12; Key Returning Players: Sam Bowers, Austin Perny, Mark Nielsen, Cole Bubenzer, Ben Caldwell, Isaac Elizondo, Cove Ritchey, Isaac Haugh, Garrett Morgan, Jaxton Bush, Troy Thorsen, Sean Cunningham; Newcomers to Watch: Ivan Chen, Bradac Souders, Owen Kean, Corbin Youtsey
Season Outlook: “As for the season ahead, again we have the potential to be good up (and) down the lineup,” Hammel said. “We'll have 2-3 vying for (one) singles spot, and who doesn't win that, plays into a possible (number) 2 doubles position with another 2-3 looking to play, too. I think we'll be closer to .500 this year.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: John Rhodes (19th season); 2021: 8-11; Key Losses: Clay Conner, Landen Mathes, Will Jennings, Cayleb Toffolo; Key Returning Players: Will Abbott, Tyler Nuzzolese, J.T. Rogers; Newcomers to Watch: Garrett May, Cooper Allen, Cayson Worrell Ethan Taylor
Season Outlook: “This new group is very positive and upbeat with a lot of talent,” Rhodes said. “We are looking at a great season.”