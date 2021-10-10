Area Football and Volleyball Leaders

FOOTBALL

Passer Rating

Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR

Stow, Lapel;83;112;1212;14;4;133.6

Martin, Alex;67;119;889;13;6;95.5

Brookbank, Shen.;28;57;435;8;6;74.8

Candiano, PH;61;132;742;7;3;72.2

Rastetter, Frank.;49;110;681;3;2;66.5

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Dollar, Lapel;124;1273;21

Ayres, Shen.;82;586;10

Naselroad, Alex.;82;452;3

Farrell, Frank.;94;443;5

Ross, PH;66;402;2

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

McGuire, Alex.;29;393;5

Witte, Lapel;26;513;8

N.Hudson, Lapel;19;303;3

R.Hudson, Lapel;19;216;2

Jones;PH;17;114;1

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Dollar, Lapel;1313

Naselroad, Alex.;884

McGuire, Alex.;634

Ayres, Shen.;610

Farrell, Frank.;532

Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Kadinger, Lapel;85

Shelton, Lapel;79

Farrell, Frank.;76

Echols, And.;71

Cuneo, Alex.;56

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Cuneo, Alex.;4.0

Keeley, Alex.;4.0

Vansickle, Shen.;4.0

Echols, And.;3.0

Roberts, PH;3.0

Interceptions

Name, School;Int.

Harper, Lapel;3

Nunley, Frankton;3

8 players tied;2

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Dollar, Lapel;21;0;0;0;0;126

Ayres, Shen.;10;0;0;0;0;60

Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48

Camp, Lapel;0;0;36;3;0;45

McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43

VOLLEYBALL

Kills

Name, School;Kills

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;556

Crawford, Elwood;323

Andreassa, Daleville;267

Allman, Lapel;248

Klettheimer, Frankton;248

Baney, Madison-Grant;243

Garringer, Madison-Grant;230

Voss, Daleville;198

Turner, Madison-Grant;190

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;184

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Gary, Pendleton Heights;75

Stinefield, Alexandria;71

Greene, Madison-Grant;69

Voss, Daleville;68

Rees, Liberty Christian;62

Andreassa, Daleville;60

Klettheimer, Frankton;56

E.Finley, Daleville;49

S.Duncan, Frankton;47

Isom, Daleville;47

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;153

Turner, Madison-Grant;81

Crawford, Elwood;60

Key, Frankton;58

Klettheimer, Frankton;51

Allman, Lapel;49

M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;45

McPhaul, Daleville;42

Hall, Alexandria;37

Ennis, Pendleton Heights;36

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Isom, Daleville;410

Gary, Pendleton Heights;384

Greene, Madison-Grant;347

Remington, Alexandria;280

Crawford, Elwood;275

A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;264

Stinefield, Alexandria;251

S.Jackley, Lapel;244

Simon, Frankton;238

Guillemette, Elwood;234

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Wright, Pendleton Heights;853

E.Finley, Daleville;665

E.Jackley, Lapel;642

Parker, Alexandria;591

Rudy, Madison-Grant;470

Sperry, Frankton;447

Long, Frankton;282

Flanagan, Elwood;261

Hiatt, Madison-Grant;215

Williams, Anderson;180

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Crawford, Elwood;451

Gary, Pendleton Heights;439

Guillemette, Elwood;379

Isom, Daleville;363

Simon, Frankton;350

Mercer, Liberty Christian;323

E.Anderson, Lapel;317

Reed, Daleville;299

Remington, Alexandria;297

Klettheimer, Frankton;287

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, October 9.

