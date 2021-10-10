Area Football and Volleyball Leaders
FOOTBALL
Passer Rating
Name, School;C;A;Y;TD;Int;QBR
Stow, Lapel;83;112;1212;14;4;133.6
Martin, Alex;67;119;889;13;6;95.5
Brookbank, Shen.;28;57;435;8;6;74.8
Candiano, PH;61;132;742;7;3;72.2
Rastetter, Frank.;49;110;681;3;2;66.5
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;124;1273;21
Ayres, Shen.;82;586;10
Naselroad, Alex.;82;452;3
Farrell, Frank.;94;443;5
Ross, PH;66;402;2
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
McGuire, Alex.;29;393;5
Witte, Lapel;26;513;8
N.Hudson, Lapel;19;303;3
R.Hudson, Lapel;19;216;2
Jones;PH;17;114;1
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;1313
Naselroad, Alex.;884
McGuire, Alex.;634
Ayres, Shen.;610
Farrell, Frank.;532
Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Kadinger, Lapel;85
Shelton, Lapel;79
Farrell, Frank.;76
Echols, And.;71
Cuneo, Alex.;56
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Cuneo, Alex.;4.0
Keeley, Alex.;4.0
Vansickle, Shen.;4.0
Echols, And.;3.0
Roberts, PH;3.0
Interceptions
Name, School;Int.
Harper, Lapel;3
Nunley, Frankton;3
8 players tied;2
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Dollar, Lapel;21;0;0;0;0;126
Ayres, Shen.;10;0;0;0;0;60
Witte, Lapel;8;0;0;0;0;48
Camp, Lapel;0;0;36;3;0;45
McGuire, Alex.;6;0;7;0;0;43
VOLLEYBALL
Kills
Name, School;Kills
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;556
Crawford, Elwood;323
Andreassa, Daleville;267
Allman, Lapel;248
Klettheimer, Frankton;248
Baney, Madison-Grant;243
Garringer, Madison-Grant;230
Voss, Daleville;198
Turner, Madison-Grant;190
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;184
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Gary, Pendleton Heights;75
Stinefield, Alexandria;71
Greene, Madison-Grant;69
Voss, Daleville;68
Rees, Liberty Christian;62
Andreassa, Daleville;60
Klettheimer, Frankton;56
E.Finley, Daleville;49
S.Duncan, Frankton;47
Isom, Daleville;47
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;153
Turner, Madison-Grant;81
Crawford, Elwood;60
Key, Frankton;58
Klettheimer, Frankton;51
Allman, Lapel;49
M.Ross, Pendleton Heights;45
McPhaul, Daleville;42
Hall, Alexandria;37
Ennis, Pendleton Heights;36
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Isom, Daleville;410
Gary, Pendleton Heights;384
Greene, Madison-Grant;347
Remington, Alexandria;280
Crawford, Elwood;275
A.Ross, Pendleton Heights;264
Stinefield, Alexandria;251
S.Jackley, Lapel;244
Simon, Frankton;238
Guillemette, Elwood;234
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Wright, Pendleton Heights;853
E.Finley, Daleville;665
E.Jackley, Lapel;642
Parker, Alexandria;591
Rudy, Madison-Grant;470
Sperry, Frankton;447
Long, Frankton;282
Flanagan, Elwood;261
Hiatt, Madison-Grant;215
Williams, Anderson;180
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Crawford, Elwood;451
Gary, Pendleton Heights;439
Guillemette, Elwood;379
Isom, Daleville;363
Simon, Frankton;350
Mercer, Liberty Christian;323
E.Anderson, Lapel;317
Reed, Daleville;299
Remington, Alexandria;297
Klettheimer, Frankton;287
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games played Saturday, October 9.
