The Pendleton Heights Class of 2022 was an extremely successful girls cross country team, including four straight trips to the New Haven semistate.
While that esteemed group has moved on, there are a number of area girls ready to carry the torch and continue positive postseason outcomes, starting with Arabians sophomore Ava Jarrell, who advanced to the state track and field finals in the spring and including returning talent at Alexandria, Daleville, Lapel and Shenandoah.
Here is a glance at area girls cross country teams and individual runners ahead of the fall season:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Scott Zent; Key Losses: Reanna Stinson; Expected to Return: Lily Thomas, Madi Weir, Jacklynn Hosier, Maddie Rowlett, Madelyn Thompson, Alyssa Fox, Lily Dickerson
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Andrea Dodson (4th season); Key Losses: Brook Denney, Leslie Acosta
Season Outlook: At the moment, there are no girls on the Anderson cross country roster.
ANDERSON PREP
Head Coach: Mark Stevenson (8th season); Newcomer to Watch: Clara Fulton
Season Outlook: “There hasn’t been a full girls’ team for four years,” Stevenson said. “We are looking to build the girls program around (freshman) Clara Fulton who has running experience from middle school."
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: David Beard (36th season); 2021: Olivia Covert -- All-County, Abi Covert -- All-Conference, Faith Norris -- Semistate qualifier; Key Losses: Olivia Covert, Abi Covert; Key Returning Athletes: Norris, Kadence Aiken; Newcomers to Watch: Jenna Brand, Makenna Corbin, Macy Kirkpatrick, Abigail Zirkle, Emily Simmons; Potential Breakout: Norris
Season Outlook: “The girls team is willing to work hard and will be successful this season,” Beard said in an email. “It will be nice to see a full team that can score after not having enough last year.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Marc Lickliter (1st season); Key Returning Athletes: Katelyn Foor, Anna Booksot; Newcomers to Watch: Lainy Brown, Keya Gross, Alora Coble, Emma Vanover, Olivia Simmons
Season Outlook: “Just like the boys, the girls have really put forth the effort during our first week of practice,” Lickliter said. “Fortunately, all of them ran this summer with (former coach Ethan Evans) so that they have a base and we aren't starting from scratch. I know that Katelyn advanced past the sectional last year and absolutely has the potential to go even further this season.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Andre Lo; Key Loss: Katelyn Browning; Expected to Return: Jewell Cline, Emma Sheward, Alicia Finney, Maddie Benton, Mariah Pierce
LAPEL
Head Coach: Darrell Richardson (33rd season); 2021: Two regional qualifiers; Key Loss: Ashlyn Doster (transfer); Key Returning Athlete: Hannah Combs; Newcomers to Watch: Sophie Goodwin, Avery Johnson
Season Outlook: “(The) girls team is still searching for some members to show up to fill out the team,” Richardson said. “Hoping to get Hannah back to regional and maybe Sophie when she is not playing soccer.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Doug Osselaer (1st season); Key Loss: Isabella Smith; Expected to Return: Ella Wall
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: T.J. Herniak; 2021: Mary Mayfield -- Regional qualifier; Key Losses: Mayfield, Emma Ewer; Key Returning Athletes: Hannah Warrell, Makennah Clouse; Newcomers to Watch: Liz Winchester, Lilly Robinson, Abbey Brown; Potential Breakout: Warrell
Season Outlook: “After graduating seven senior runners, MG girls cross country will look to our younger runners to continue to build upon the successes of that senior class,” Herniak said in an email. “On a team that will be very young, the Argylls will look to build a new foundation on which they can have future success.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Melissa Hagerman (19th season); 2021: Madison County champion, advanced to semistate; Key Losses: Laney Ricker, Berkeley Lord, Ella Dixon, Catherine Dudley, Claire Wittkamper, Katie Jones; Key Returning Athletes: Ava Jarrell, Jaycee Thurman, Julieanne Spejewski, Hadley Walker, Abby Davidson, Olivia Welpott; Newcomer to Watch: Lily Hesler; Potential Breakout: Jarrell, Thurman
Season Outlook: “We graduated a solid group of girls last year,” Hagerman said in an email. “They were great leaders. We are working on filling those gaps and have put in some quality work over the summer. We lost the HHC conference by one point last year and would like to work to take that title this year. The team is also working to win county and advance as a team to semi-state and of course the state meet. The team is smaller in numbers this year, but the quality of returning runners and our new runners will make up for the size of the team.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: John Davis; 2021: Advanced to regional; Key Loss: Abby Buskirk; Expected to Return: Anna Buskirk, Kayci Hill, Madison Cooper, Hannah Hinshaw, Kaitlyn Ashby, Shaley Delk