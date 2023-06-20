ANDERSON -- Midway through the second game in the junior boys division of the 16th annual Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic, team White C was down 20 points to team Red D. However, Madison-Grant’s Gavin Kelich wouldn’t allow the situation to change his normal mindset on the court as he dove for a loose ball, skin screeching across the floor.
“No matter what kind of game it is, Gavin is going to be out there to compete and do things the right way,” Argylls coach Josh Hendrixson said. “That’s what I get every time when I coach him, and it’s a carry over from what kind of kid he is.”
While Hendrixson wasn’t coaching Kelich this time, he sat up in the upper section of O.C. Lewis Gymnasium to watch one of the black-and-gold’s leaders compete against and alongside some of the best players in the state. Kelich, a starter, finished with three points, but that’s not what this game was about for the rising senior.
“It was really fun. I enjoyed getting to meet new people and play in a different environment,” Kelich said.
A.J. Demick, a rising senior at Shenandoah, was one of Kelich’s teammates in White C’s 82-74 loss to Red D. After teams were selected, there were no practices or team get-togethers prior to game time.
All teammates had to get to know each other were pregame warmups, which Demick said he used to try and build some chemistry heading into the contest. However, he said it helped being able to play alongside a couple people he was familiar with -- Kelich and Liberty Christian’s Devon Kelley.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with guys from your area,” Demick said. “You kind of get a feel of how they play before the season.”
Demick ultimately finished with eight points off the bench, something he attributed to his mindset. Similar to Kelich, his goal was to have fun and play his brand of basketball.
Demick, Kelich and Kelley joined Daleville rising senior Meryck Adams, Alexandria rising senior Carson Cuneo and Frankton rising senior Nate Moore as players from the area selected to participate in the juniors division contests. As one of just six basketball players from his area selected to compete, Demick touched on what that meant to him.
“It makes me feel really special,” Demick said. “It makes me say that I can try to prove myself and show people what I can do.”
Demick averaged a team-high 8.6 points per game last season and hopes to use this experience to continue to lead Shenandoah on the court and off it. His goal for the upcoming season is simple: win.
Kelich, unlike Demick, has never played AAU basketball, instead getting his offseason work in during open gyms and summer leagues. While he said the AAU-style of this all-star contest wasn’t wasn’t much of an adjustment, it did put into perspective who he was on the court with and what his place is among them.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to know that I’m up there, too,” Kelich said. “These kids are really good, and (now) I can be seen with them.”
Hendrixson, Kelich’s coach over the last two seasons, knows this opportunity wasn’t handed to the rising senior.
“A lot of hard work has gone into being selected to play in something like this,” Hendrixson said. “He stays after our workouts, stays after practices and gets a lot of shots up. It’s just a testament to the way he works.”
Kelich averaged 10.8 points and 4 rebounds last season, slotting him at third on the Argylls in each category. With the two above him having graduated, Hendrixson hopes Kelich can continue his leadership role for the Argylls, potentially filling the shoes of 2023 graduate Jase Howell.
“Gavin is still making the extra pass, diving on the floor and he’s making the right basketball plays,” Hendrixson said. “That stuff is only going to prepare him for the upcoming season.”