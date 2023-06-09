ANDERSON -- Five of the THB Sports area's 11 baseball teams ended their season with a one-run loss. Nine area teams were defeated by three runs or less.
The tight results underscore the volatility of the baseball postseason, where one mistake can be the difference between survival and the start of the offseason.
Three area coaches spoke to the unpredictability of the game.
Class 2A Sectional 41 championship: Hagerstown 2, Shenandoah 1
“The hardest part about coaching at this level is making sure the team understands at the end of the day when you walk off the field for the last time, only one team's gonna win that last game,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “That last game that you play doesn't necessarily define your season, and we didn't allow it to define ours whatsoever.”
Heading into their championship contest against the Tigers, the Raiders rode strong pitching performances from their three-headed monster consisting of seniors Carson Brookbank and Dylan McDaniel and sophomore Collin Osenbaugh. Their triumph over the Knights was especially notable, considering Northeastern handed Shenandoah one of its three regular-season defeats.
The Raiders got out to an early lead against Hagerstown, but all it took was a two-run sixth inning from the Tigers (23-8) to upset the slightly favored Raiders (22-4). In the three games combined, Shenandoah only scored eight runs, and while Painter said his club can normally depend on offensive output, he felt the regular season prepared the Raiders for a pitching-dependent sectional.
“I don't think it wasn't anything that really shocked us, and we never felt like our backs were against the ropes, except for maybe in the sixth and the seventh inning against Hagerstown,” Painter said.
Although the Raiders haven’t won a sectional championship in nearly two decades, Painter felt baseball in the area has grown more well-rounded as a whole.
“The competition in the area has gotten very strong, and I think it's very cool to see,” Painter said. “I hope it continues to grow because while selfishly we'd like to have our opportunity to win one of those sectionals sometime, I truly do enjoy the sport as a whole, and I like to see area teams succeed, and I like to play competitive games against a lot of the area teams.”
Of the 11 teams in the THB Sports area, none won a sectional title in 2023. However, four of the clubs that sent area teams home are set to compete in semistates.
Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal: Mount Vernon 5, Anderson 2
When the Marauders and Indians met in sectional play in 2022, Anderson pulled off an historic upset to win its first sectional crown in a decade. A year later, with Mount Vernon once again favored, the Indians nearly pulled off the same feat.
“Anything can happen in the game of baseball,” Anderson coach Adrian Heim said. “You always tell a team that's the underdog, ‘Keep this game close.’ The team that has the pressure on them will feel it.”
Up 2-1 in the fifth inning, Heim thought the Marauders were feeling that pressure. While Mount Vernon ultimately put up four runs in the final three innings to come out on top, Heim felt good about making the Marauders work to advance to the sectional championship game.
Heim, a five-time sectional champion, said winning a sectional your team is considered the underdog is the best feeling in the world, while losing a sectional your team is considered the favorite is the complete opposite.
“I always tell guys that are searching for that sectional (championship), ‘It's going to happen when you least expect it,’” Heim said.
To Heim, baseball is an overcomplicated game. While people may try to hypothesize why teams lose games they should win or vice versa, Heim said sometimes it just comes down to which team is able to get balls to fall in the right places and which team is able to capitalize when it matters most.
“We've got to play the game of baseball, and it doesn't matter if we're playing the New York Yankees, or if we're playing one of the worst teams in the state of Indiana,” Heim said. “If we play by throwing strikes, playing good defense, putting the bat on the ball, doing the little things right, it doesn't matter who we're playing, we will have success.”
Whether it’s dealing with classes during the school year or potentially impending graduation come sectional time, Heim said even doing this can prove to be difficult to do consistently.
“We always talk about how volatile the lives and the ever-changing world of high school kids are,” Heim said. “You never know what you're gonna get.”
Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal: New Palestine 1, Pendleton Heights 0
While the Arabians defeated Richmond 9-1 in their first-round matchup, they fell to the Dragons twice in regular-season play by a combined score of 16-1. However, the Hoosier Heritage Conference foes took a 0-0 contest into the final inning before New Palestine’s triumph.
“The competition that we see throughout the year pushes us to be better,” Pendleton Heights coach Matt Vosburgh said. “There are no nights off, and that should elevate your game as a team and as a player on that team.”
In the regular season, Pendleton Heights battled against clubs like Lapel (22-7), Mount Vernon (22-8), Shenandoah (22-4), Yorktown (20-7) and others. While the green and white finished with a 13-14 record, Vosburgh welcomes the opposition that comes in the regular season.
He said it doesn’t matter how talented a team is, when it comes to sectional play, it’s all about which program is better on that given day.
“I think that speaks to the talent and the coaching and the depth of quality baseball that we have in the area is that even on days where you're not hitting, your pitching and defense is still going to be able to keep you in games where it feels like just one mistake or one big hit is going to win the game,” Vosburgh said.
For the four-season head coach, the key to winning these elimination games is all about poise under pressure, things that are nearly impossible to simulate outside of gameplay.
“To try to balance, ‘Hey baseball is a fun game, but your career might be over soon.’ Those are two very extreme realities of baseball when it comes to sectional play,” Vosburgh said. “It’s just incredibly difficult to practice for.”
Before becoming head coach, Vosburgh was an assistant coach for the Arabians. His experience as part of Pendleton Heights’ most recent sectional title in 2018 gave him a taste of what delivering in those high-pressure moments feels like.
To Vosburgh, winning a sectional title is more difficult than a regional or semistate due to the tournament being stretched out over a week. Depending on a club’s draw, it may have to win three games to make it out as champion.
Doing so, Vosburgh said, comes down to strategically planning pitching matchups, lineups and substitutions at precisely the right moments.
“When all that comes together, it’s incredibly gratifying,” Vosburgh said. “There’s just no feeling like it.”