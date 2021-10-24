Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 23)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;8;2;.800
Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500
Shenandoah;4;4;.500
Alexandria;4;5;.444
Madison-Grant;4;6;.400
Anderson;2;4;.333
Frankton;3;7;.300
Elwood;0;9;.000
Volleyball (Final)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;30;4;.882
*Madison-Grant;30;6;.833
*Daleville;24;8;.750
Frankton;21;11;.656
*Alexandria;20;13;.606
Lapel;16;13;.552
Elwood;9;19;.321
Liberty Christian;7;17;.292
Anderson;5;18;.217
Shenandoah;4;16;.200
Anderson Prep;2;17;.105
*--Denotes Sectional Champion
