Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 23)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;8;2;.800

Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500

Shenandoah;4;4;.500

Alexandria;4;5;.444

Madison-Grant;4;6;.400

Anderson;2;4;.333

Frankton;3;7;.300

Elwood;0;9;.000

Volleyball (Final)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;30;4;.882

*Madison-Grant;30;6;.833

*Daleville;24;8;.750

Frankton;21;11;.656

*Alexandria;20;13;.606

Lapel;16;13;.552

Elwood;9;19;.321

Liberty Christian;7;17;.292

Anderson;5;18;.217

Shenandoah;4;16;.200

Anderson Prep;2;17;.105

*--Denotes Sectional Champion

Tags

Trending Video