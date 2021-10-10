Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 9)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;6;2;.750
Shenandoah;4;3;.571
Madison-Grant;4;4;.500
Pendleton Heights;4;4;.500
Alexandria;3;4;.429
Anderson;2;4;.333
Frankton;2;6;.250
Elwood;0;7;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588
*Liberty Christian (coed);8;6;1;.571
Pendleton Heights (girls);9;7;1;.563
Anderson Prep (coed);1;13;1;.071
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000
Anderson (boys);0;13;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;29;3;.906
Madison-Grant;26;5;.839
Daleville;21;7;.750
Frankton;19;10;.655
Alexandria;18;12;.600
Lapel;15;12;.556
Liberty Christian;7;16;.304
Elwood;7;18;.280
Anderson;5;17;.227
Shenandoah;4;16;.200
Anderson Prep;2;16;.111
*--Denotes Sectional Champion
