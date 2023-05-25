Baseball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Pendleton Heights 9, Richmond 1

--Howell (PH) 1-4, 2B, 4 RBI

Sectional 39 (at Eastern)

(Wed) Madison-Grant 8, Elwood 5

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Lapel 5, Wapahani 4

--Bair (L) 2-3, 2 RBI

Winchester 3, Frankton 0

Sectional 41 (at Northeastern)

Shenandoah 4, Union County 0

--Loy (S) 1-4, 2 RBI

Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)

Tri-Central 12, Liberty Christian 2

--Thurman (LC) 1-2, R, 2 SB

Softball Sectional Championships

Sectional 9 (at New Palestine)

Pendleton Heights 5, New Palestine 3

--Goodwin (PH) 1-1, HR, 3 RBI

--Messer (PH) 7 IP, 2 ER, 10 H, 5 K, 0 BB

Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)

Madison-Grant 12, Eastbrook 3

--Duncan (MG) 5-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Sectional 40 (at Frankton)

Lapel 11, Wapahani 1

--Harper (L) 2-2, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R

--Davis (L) 5 IP, 1 H, 5 K

Boys Golf

Mt. Vernon 155, Frankton 157, Daleville 182

--Scott (F) 38

