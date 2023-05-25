Baseball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Pendleton Heights 9, Richmond 1
--Howell (PH) 1-4, 2B, 4 RBI
Sectional 39 (at Eastern)
(Wed) Madison-Grant 8, Elwood 5
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Lapel 5, Wapahani 4
--Bair (L) 2-3, 2 RBI
Winchester 3, Frankton 0
Sectional 41 (at Northeastern)
Shenandoah 4, Union County 0
--Loy (S) 1-4, 2 RBI
Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)
Tri-Central 12, Liberty Christian 2
--Thurman (LC) 1-2, R, 2 SB
Softball Sectional Championships
Sectional 9 (at New Palestine)
Pendleton Heights 5, New Palestine 3
--Goodwin (PH) 1-1, HR, 3 RBI
--Messer (PH) 7 IP, 2 ER, 10 H, 5 K, 0 BB
Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)
Madison-Grant 12, Eastbrook 3
--Duncan (MG) 5-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
Sectional 40 (at Frankton)
Lapel 11, Wapahani 1
--Harper (L) 2-2, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R
--Davis (L) 5 IP, 1 H, 5 K
Boys Golf
Mt. Vernon 155, Frankton 157, Daleville 182
--Scott (F) 38