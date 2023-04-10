Monday's Results
Baseball
Daleville 10, Madison-Grant 9
--E. Colvin (D) 2-4, 3 RBI, R, 3 SB; 5 IP, 5 ER
Delta 6, Alexandria 5 (8)
--Dillmon (A) 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Bethesda Christian 16, Liberty Christian 2 (5)
--Acree (LC) 1-2, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Cowan 196, Daleville 197, Elwood 235
--Elliott (D) 42 (medalist)
Girls Tennis
Shenandoah 5, Knightstown 0
--1S Griffis (S) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Morris (S) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Marion (S) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Smith/Mingle (S) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Lipps/Taylor (S) 6-2, 6-3
Pendleton Heights 4, Lawrence Central 1
--1S Tran (LC) def Thompson (PH) 7-5, 6-1
--2S Thorsen (PH) def Cagley (LC) 6-0, 6-3
--3S Graves (PH) def Scales (LC) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Manchess/Ghosh (PH) def Johns/Kovacs (LC) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Ritchey/Green (PH) Won by default
Softball
Greenwood Christian 21, Liberty Christian 15
--Ray (LC) 2B, 6 RBI
Madison-Grant 18, Wes-Del 3 (5)
--M. Clouse (MG) 2-3, HR, 6 RBI
Shelbyville 1, Pendleton Heights 0
Lapel 18, Sheridan 0 (5)
--Owens (L) 2-3, HR, 4 RBI
Eastern 4, Alexandria 0
Boys Track and Field
Alexandria 84, Daleville 36
Girls Track and Field
Daleville 80, Alexandria 37
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Shenandoah 12, Randolph Southern 0
--Brookbank (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 9 K; 1-3, RBI
Boys Golf
Tipton 154, Madison-Grant 222, Elwood 227
Hagerstown 177, Shenandoah 180
--Craig (S) 42
Girls Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0
Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0
--1S Clark (A) def Burk (HH) 6-2, 6-0
--2S Hosier (A) def Anderson (HH) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Cuneo (A) def Maiden (HH) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
--1D Warren/Harpe (A) def Dodson/Harley (HH) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Gaines/Ryan (A) def Gracia/Martin (HH) 6-0, 6-1
Yorktown 5, Anderson 0
Tipton 4, Elwood 1
Muncie Burris 5, Frankton 0
Softball
Shenandoah 25, Randolph Southern 0
--Boyd (S) 4-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 R
Boys Track and Field
Oak Hill 87, Frankton 53, Sheridan 16
Madison-Grant 54, Yorktown 51, Mississinewa 36
Girls Track and Field
Frankton 69, Oak Hill 63, Sheridan 24
Yorktown 86, Mississinewa 31, Madison-Grant 16, Elwood 7
Madison County Softball Tournament--First Round
Pendleton Heights 3, Frankton 0
--Goodwin (PH) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI
--Marsh (F) 2-3, 2B
Elwood 16, Liberty Christian 2
Lapel 11, Madison-Grant 6
--Davis (L) 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
--K. Duncan (MG) 3-4, R, 2 RBI
Alexandria 8, Anderson 0
Nick Muller Baseball Tournament--First Round
Anderson 7, Alexandria 6
--Cuneo (Alex) 1-4, 3 RBI
--Fuller (And.) 2-3, 2 R, RBI, SB
Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 2
--Bates (F) 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 K
--Gilmet (PH) 2-3, 2B, RBI
Elwood 14, Liberty Christian 4
--Huff (E) 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Lapel 40, Anderson Prep 1