Monday's Results

Baseball

Daleville 10, Madison-Grant 9

--E. Colvin (D) 2-4, 3 RBI, R, 3 SB; 5 IP, 5 ER

Delta 6, Alexandria 5 (8)

--Dillmon (A) 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Bethesda Christian 16, Liberty Christian 2 (5)

--Acree (LC) 1-2, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Cowan 196, Daleville 197, Elwood 235

--Elliott (D) 42 (medalist)

Girls Tennis

Shenandoah 5, Knightstown 0

--1S Griffis (S) 6-3, 6-1

--2S Morris (S) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Marion (S) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Smith/Mingle (S) 6-1, 6-0

--2D Lipps/Taylor (S) 6-2, 6-3

Pendleton Heights 4, Lawrence Central 1

--1S Tran (LC) def Thompson (PH) 7-5, 6-1

--2S Thorsen (PH) def Cagley (LC) 6-0, 6-3

--3S Graves (PH) def Scales (LC) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Manchess/Ghosh (PH) def Johns/Kovacs (LC) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Ritchey/Green (PH) Won by default

Softball

Greenwood Christian 21, Liberty Christian 15

--Ray (LC) 2B, 6 RBI

Madison-Grant 18, Wes-Del 3 (5)

--M. Clouse (MG) 2-3, HR, 6 RBI

Shelbyville 1, Pendleton Heights 0

Lapel 18, Sheridan 0 (5)

--Owens (L) 2-3, HR, 4 RBI

Eastern 4, Alexandria 0

Boys Track and Field

Alexandria 84, Daleville 36

Girls Track and Field

Daleville 80, Alexandria 37

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Shenandoah 12, Randolph Southern 0

--Brookbank (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 9 K; 1-3, RBI

Boys Golf

Tipton 154, Madison-Grant 222, Elwood 227

Hagerstown 177, Shenandoah 180

--Craig (S) 42

Girls Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Taylor 0

Alexandria 5, Hamilton Heights 0

--1S Clark (A) def Burk (HH) 6-2, 6-0

--2S Hosier (A) def Anderson (HH) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Cuneo (A) def Maiden (HH) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

--1D Warren/Harpe (A) def Dodson/Harley (HH) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Gaines/Ryan (A) def Gracia/Martin (HH) 6-0, 6-1

Yorktown 5, Anderson 0

Tipton 4, Elwood 1

Muncie Burris 5, Frankton 0

Softball

Shenandoah 25, Randolph Southern 0

--Boyd (S) 4-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

Boys Track and Field

Oak Hill 87, Frankton 53, Sheridan 16

Madison-Grant 54, Yorktown 51, Mississinewa 36

Girls Track and Field

Frankton 69, Oak Hill 63, Sheridan 24

Yorktown 86, Mississinewa 31, Madison-Grant 16, Elwood 7

Madison County Softball Tournament--First Round

Pendleton Heights 3, Frankton 0

--Goodwin (PH) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI

--Marsh (F) 2-3, 2B

Elwood 16, Liberty Christian 2

Lapel 11, Madison-Grant 6

--Davis (L) 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

--K. Duncan (MG) 3-4, R, 2 RBI

Alexandria 8, Anderson 0

Nick Muller Baseball Tournament--First Round

Anderson 7, Alexandria 6

--Cuneo (Alex) 1-4, 3 RBI

--Fuller (And.) 2-3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 2

--Bates (F) 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 K

--Gilmet (PH) 2-3, 2B, RBI

Elwood 14, Liberty Christian 4

--Huff (E) 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Lapel 40, Anderson Prep 1

