Baseball

Muncie Central 2, Anderson 0

Daleville 7, Knightstown 3

--Leech (D) 2-4, 2 RBI, R

Alexandria 3, Blackford 2

--Pratt (A) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K

Wapahani 14, Frankton 3

--Inglis (F) 3-3, RBI

Shenandoah 4, Richmond 3

--Osenbaugh (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 9 K

Greenfield-Central 10, Pendleton Heights 2

--Begley (PH) 1-3, RBI

Marion 11, Elwood 8

--X. Davenport (E) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Lapel 10, Monroe Central 0

--Baker (L) 6 IP, 2 H, 9 K

Boys Golf

Pendleton Heights 145, Frankton 164

--Jarvis (PH) 34 (-1) Medalist

--Knauer (F) 39

Alexandria 176, Blackford 197

--Harpe (A) 37 Medalist

Mississinewa 199, Madison-Grant 207, Eastern 210

--Moore (MG) 43

Girls Tennis

(Tue) Lapel 5, Shenandoah 0

(Tue) Elwood 5, Crispus Attucks 0

Eastern Hancock 5, Frankton 0

Noblesville 5, Anderson 0

Elwood 5, Taylor 0

Softball

Madison-Grant 7, Lapel 3

--Duncan (MG) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

--Gore (L) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Pendleton Heights 13, Eastern Hancock 3

--Humble (PH) 1-1, Grand Slam

Frankton 16, Elwood 3

--Alexander (F) 4-5, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 7 RBI

--Cornwell (E) 1-2, 2 R

Greenfield-Central 5, Shenandoah 2

--Lee (S) 1-2, RBI

Alexandria 10, Blackford 7

--Baledge (A) 4-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI; CG, 10 K

Hagerstown 13, Anderson 4

--Swink (A) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Oak Hill 68, Mississinewa 65, Alexandria 23

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Oak Hill 59.5, Mississinewa 51.5, Alexandria 40

Tags

Trending Video