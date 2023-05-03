Baseball
Muncie Central 2, Anderson 0
Daleville 7, Knightstown 3
--Leech (D) 2-4, 2 RBI, R
Alexandria 3, Blackford 2
--Pratt (A) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K
Wapahani 14, Frankton 3
--Inglis (F) 3-3, RBI
Shenandoah 4, Richmond 3
--Osenbaugh (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 9 K
Greenfield-Central 10, Pendleton Heights 2
--Begley (PH) 1-3, RBI
Marion 11, Elwood 8
--X. Davenport (E) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R
Lapel 10, Monroe Central 0
--Baker (L) 6 IP, 2 H, 9 K
Boys Golf
Pendleton Heights 145, Frankton 164
--Jarvis (PH) 34 (-1) Medalist
--Knauer (F) 39
Alexandria 176, Blackford 197
--Harpe (A) 37 Medalist
Mississinewa 199, Madison-Grant 207, Eastern 210
--Moore (MG) 43
Girls Tennis
(Tue) Lapel 5, Shenandoah 0
(Tue) Elwood 5, Crispus Attucks 0
Eastern Hancock 5, Frankton 0
Noblesville 5, Anderson 0
Elwood 5, Taylor 0
Softball
Madison-Grant 7, Lapel 3
--Duncan (MG) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
--Gore (L) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 13, Eastern Hancock 3
--Humble (PH) 1-1, Grand Slam
Frankton 16, Elwood 3
--Alexander (F) 4-5, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 7 RBI
--Cornwell (E) 1-2, 2 R
Greenfield-Central 5, Shenandoah 2
--Lee (S) 1-2, RBI
Alexandria 10, Blackford 7
--Baledge (A) 4-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI; CG, 10 K
Hagerstown 13, Anderson 4
--Swink (A) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Oak Hill 68, Mississinewa 65, Alexandria 23
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Oak Hill 59.5, Mississinewa 51.5, Alexandria 40