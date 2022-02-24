Girls Basketball All-PAAC
First Team
Mady Rees, senior, Liberty Christian
Second Team
Shameel Clervrain, junior, Liberty Christian
Alivia Peoples, freshman, Anderson Prep
Honorable Mention
Kaylynn Orr, freshman, Anderson Prep
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 10:57 pm
