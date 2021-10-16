Saturday's Results

Boys Cross Country Regionals

At Marion

--Kelich (Madison-Grant) 60th

At Delta--Fishers 15, Hamilton Southeastern 80, Monroe Central 107, Wapahani 118, Yorktown 143, Pendleton Heights 146, Muncie Central 168, Muncie Burris 215, Frankton 232, Blue River Valley 254

--Blake (Pendleton Heights) 13th

--Price (Liberty Christian) 14th

--C.Smith (Lapel) 17th

--H.Smith (Frankton) 19th

--Proctor (Anderson) 39th

--Reese (Elwood) 51st

--Colvin (Daleville) 58th

Girls Cross Country Regionals

At Marion

--Mayfield (Madison-Grant) 81st

At Delta--Hamilton Southeastern 45, Fishers 51, Pendleton Heights 80, Delta 141, Yorktown 163, Monroe Central 173, Blue River Valley 190, Wes-Del 196, Cowan 197, Shenandoah 245

--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 11th

--Norris (Daleville) 19th

--Thomas (Alexandria) 29th

--Combs (Lapel) 34th

--An.Buskirk (Shenandoah) 47th

--Foor (Elwood) 48th

--Denney (Anderson) 52nd

--Cline (Frankton) 56th

Volleyball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 at Yorktown

Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11)

--A. Ross (PH) 28 kills

Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant

Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19)

--Baney (MG) 14 kills, 4 aces

Sectional 40 at Alexandria

Alexandria 3, Lapel 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21)

--Warren (A) 10 kills, 12 digs

Frankton 3, Cowan 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-6)

Sectional 55 at Daleville

Daleville 3, Wes-Del 2 (17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 11-25, 15-10)

--McPhaul (D) 12 kills

Volleyball Sectional Championships

Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant

Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-14)

--Garringer (MG) 14 kills, 6 digs

Sectional 40 at Alexandria

Alexandria 3, Frankton 2 (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 23-25, 19-17)

--Stinefield (A) 16 kills, 4 aces

--Alexander (F) 14 kills

Sectional 55 at Daleville

Daleville 3, Tri-Central 0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-15)

