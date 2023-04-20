Baseball

Shenandoah 10, Cowan 2

--McDaniel (S) 7 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 12 K; 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Daleville 9, Monroe Central 5

--E. Colvin (D) 7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K; 3-4, R, 2 RBI

Cambridge City Lincoln 17, Liberty Christian 0

--Woodyard (LC) 1-1, SB

Madison-Grant 15, Elwood 3

--Lane (E) 3-3, R

--Franklin (MG) 2-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI

Alexandria 5, Eastbrook 2

--Pratt (A) 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 14 K

Lapel 12, Tri 0

--Imel (L) 4-4, 3 HR, 7 RBI

Irvington Prep 29, Anderson Prep 4

Blackford 11, Frankton 10 (11)

--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Boys Golf

Pendleton Heights 160, Mt. Vernon 166

--Denny (PH) 36 (Co-Medalist)

Oak Hill 162, Madison-Grant 213

University 211, Elwood 213

Girls Tennis

Lapel 5, Frankton 0

Elwood 3, Blackford 2

Delta 6, Alexandria 1

Softball

(Wed) Lapel 26, Muncie Central 0

Daleville 20, Monroe Central 4

--V. Pattengale (D) 4-4, 2 2B, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBI

Frankton 4, Blackford 0

--Parker (F) 7 IP, 2 H, 7 K; 2-3

Bethesda Christian 20, Liberty Christian 5

Lapel 5, Knightstown 3

--Davis (L) 7 IP, 2 ER, 7 K; 1-4, R, 2 SB

Madison-Grant 19, Elwood 1

--Armes (E) 1-3, RBI

--Duncan (MG) 4-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 6 IP, 1 ER, 5 H

Shenandoah 2, Cowan 1 (11)

--Whittenburg (S) 11 IP, 9 H, 0 ER, 17 K

Boys Track and Field

New Palestine 68, Pendleton Heights 64

Girls Track and Field

New Palestine 102, Pendleton Heights 30

Tags

Trending Video