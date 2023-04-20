Baseball
Shenandoah 10, Cowan 2
--McDaniel (S) 7 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 12 K; 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Daleville 9, Monroe Central 5
--E. Colvin (D) 7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K; 3-4, R, 2 RBI
Cambridge City Lincoln 17, Liberty Christian 0
--Woodyard (LC) 1-1, SB
Madison-Grant 15, Elwood 3
--Lane (E) 3-3, R
--Franklin (MG) 2-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI
Alexandria 5, Eastbrook 2
--Pratt (A) 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 14 K
Lapel 12, Tri 0
--Imel (L) 4-4, 3 HR, 7 RBI
Irvington Prep 29, Anderson Prep 4
Blackford 11, Frankton 10 (11)
--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI
Boys Golf
Pendleton Heights 160, Mt. Vernon 166
--Denny (PH) 36 (Co-Medalist)
Oak Hill 162, Madison-Grant 213
University 211, Elwood 213
Girls Tennis
Lapel 5, Frankton 0
Elwood 3, Blackford 2
Delta 6, Alexandria 1
Softball
(Wed) Lapel 26, Muncie Central 0
Daleville 20, Monroe Central 4
--V. Pattengale (D) 4-4, 2 2B, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBI
Frankton 4, Blackford 0
--Parker (F) 7 IP, 2 H, 7 K; 2-3
Bethesda Christian 20, Liberty Christian 5
Lapel 5, Knightstown 3
--Davis (L) 7 IP, 2 ER, 7 K; 1-4, R, 2 SB
Madison-Grant 19, Elwood 1
--Armes (E) 1-3, RBI
--Duncan (MG) 4-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 6 IP, 1 ER, 5 H
Shenandoah 2, Cowan 1 (11)
--Whittenburg (S) 11 IP, 9 H, 0 ER, 17 K
Boys Track and Field
New Palestine 68, Pendleton Heights 64
Girls Track and Field
New Palestine 102, Pendleton Heights 30