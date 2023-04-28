Baseball

(Thur) Mississinewa 12, Elwood 1

Boys Golf

(Thur) Alexandria 155, Anderson 178

--Harpe (Alex) 37 (Medalist)

--Greer (And.) 40

Girls Tennis

(Thur) Mississinewa 5, Madison-Grant 0

Boys Track and Field

Northeastern Invitational--Northeastern 140, Winchester 91, Tri 85, Union City 76, Anderson Prep 55, Union County 45, Knightstown 38, Cambridge City Lincoln 37, Randolph Southern 9

Girls Track and Field

Northeastern Invitational--Winchester 149, Northeastern 94, Union County 89, Randolph Southern 73, Anderson Prep 51, Tri 47, Knightstown 22, Cambridge City Lincoln 13, Union City 10

--Armstrong (APA) Discus

