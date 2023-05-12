Saturday's Results
Baseball
Madison-Grant 8, Tri-Central 7
--Beckley (MG) 3-4, 2 RBI, R
South Adams 10, Madison-Grant 5
--Beckley (MG) 3-3, RBI
Shenandoah 4, Alexandria 2
--McDaniel (S) 3-3, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI
--Abshire (A) 2-2, HR
Mooresville 12, Pendleton Heights 2
--Gilmet (PH) 1-3, RBI
Pendleton Heights 12, Indianapolis Brebeuf 2
--Gilmet (PH) 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI
Frankton 13, New Castle 3
--Douglas (F) 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB
Whitko 11, Elwood 0
Richmond 6, Anderson 3
Boys Golf
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Crestview)--Shenandoah 334, Wapahani 341, Monroe Central 370, Blue River Valley 370, Daleville 374, Cowan 374, Eastern Hancock 376, Wes-Del 378
--Craig (S) 79 Medalist
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Marion Elks)--Alexandria 332, Frankton 347, Eastbrook 347, Oak Hill 369, Mississinewa 409, Blackford 411, Elwood 462, Madison-Grant 473
--Baker (F) 74 Medalist
--Eden (A) 78
--Reese (E) 98
--Moore (MG) 104
Franklin Invitational (at Legends)--Center Grove 300, Westfield 302, Faith Christian 304, Carmel 308, Center Grove B 309, Borden 316, Franklin 318, Floyd Central 318, Roncalli 320, Bedford-North Lawrence 326, New Albany 333, Franklin Central 339, Southport 353, Lapel 353, Franklin B 355, Lapel B 366, Perry Meridian 368, Milan 371
--Hall (L) 86
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Players Club)--Mt. Vernon 322, Pendleton Heights 324, Greenfield-Central 325, Yorktown 328, Shelbyville 346, New Palestine 352
Girls Tennis
Lapel 3, Eastern 2
Softball
Frankton 23, Warren Central 2
--Alexander (F) 2-4, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 2 R
Greenfield-Central 11, Frankton 0
--Marsh (F) 2-3
Frankton 10, Seymour 1
--Hilderbrand (F) 3-4, 3 RBI, R
Elwood 9, Bishop Chatard 7
--Cornwell (E) 3-4, 3 2B, 5 RBI
Elwood 8, Lawrence Central 0
--Cornwell (E) 2-2, 2 HR, 3 R
Lapel 13, Shenandoah 4 (Game 1)
--Stires (L) 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R
--Allen (S) 3-4, Grand Slam
Madison-Grant 12, Union City 1
--Duncan (MG) 3-3, HR, 6 RBI
Madison-Grant 7, Cowan 2
--Greene (MG) 3-4, RBI, 2 R
Pendleton Heights 3, Martinsville 1
--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 4, Shelbyville 3
--Coffel (PH) 2-4, 2 RBI
Southern Wells 6, Liberty Christian 4
--Watson (LC) 2-2, 2B, 2 R
Lafayette Jeff 8, Anderson 2
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Monroe Central)--Wapahani 149, Monroe Central 120, Eastern Hancock 100, Blue River Valley 75, Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 34, Cowan 34, Daleville 21, Union 5, Randolph Southern 2
--Fitch (S) 100
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Monroe Central)--Wapahani 131, Daleville 126, Eastern Hancock 72, Monroe Central 61, Blue River Valley 46, Randolph Southern 34, Cowan 34, Shenandoah 32, Wes-Del 19, Union 18
--McPhaul (D) 100, 200
--Norris (D) 1600
--Brand (D) long jump
--Pugh (D) shot put