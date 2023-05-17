Baseball
(Wed) Lapel 11, Anderson 3
--Roberts (L) 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R
Alexandria 10, Tri-Central 0
--Pratt (A) 1-1, HR, 4 RBI
Tri 11, Liberty Christian 1
--Goodman (LC) 1-2, RBI
Delta 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--Williamson (PH) 2-3, R
Shenandoah 3, Wes-Del 2 (9)
--Osenbaugh (S) 2-4, 3B, R
Daleville 8, Cowan 1
--Adams (D) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 11 K
Yorktown 13, Frankton 5
--Bates (F) 3-4, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB
Madison-Grant 7, Maconaquah 5
--Franklin (MG) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R
Boys Golf
(Wed) Wes-Del 180, Elwood 185
Anderson 207, Muncie Central 207
--Greer (A) 44
Girls Tennis Sectional Semifinals (at Anderson)
Elwood 4, Anderson 1
Alexandria 5, Frankton 0
Softball
(Wed) Fishers 18, Anderson 0
Cowan 10, Daleville 0
--Simmons (D) 2-3, 2B
Anderson 13, Liberty Christian 0
Lapel 16, Scecina 1
--Gore (L) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R
Shenandoah 5, Wes-Del 0
--Watson (S) 7 IP, 3 H, 9 K
Alexandria 5, Tipton 2
--Baledge (A) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 11 K
Elwood 10, Delta 4
--Savage (E) 3-5, 4 RBI, R, SB
Pendleton Heights 8, Yorktown 1
--Goodwin (PH) 2-3, 2 HR
Boys Track and Field Sectional
Sectional 8 (at Kokomo)--Maconaquah 110, Kokomo 87, Cass 72, Tipton 58, Madison-Grant 57, Western 55, Pioneer 48, Eastern 44, Logansport 29, Peru 25, Northwestern 25, Tri-Central 14
Sectional 16 (at Marion)--Oak Hill 136, Norwell 116, Marion 110, Wabash 74, Mississinewa 64, Bluffton 43, Eastbrook 25, Southwood 22, Frankton 14, Blackford 8, Alexandria 4, Northfield 4, Southern Wells 4
Sectional 18 (at Mt. Vernon)--Mt. Vernon 187, Lawrence North 139.5, Pendleton Heights 64, Lapel 58, Eastern Hancock 38, Anderson 36, Blue River Valley 24, New Castle 23, Shenandoah 19, Liberty Christian 16, Knightstown 11, Anderson Prep 5.5