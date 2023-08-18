Boys Cross Country

County Clash (at Taylor University)--Lapel 80, Yorktown 88, Pendleton Heights 96, Heritage Christian 98, Bluffton 124, Lakewood Park Christian 170, Eastbrook 178, Delta 198, Madison-Grant 202, Muncie Central 213, Adams Central 232, Daleville 274, Alexandria 369

--C. Smith (Lapel) 1st

--H. Smith (Frankton) 5th

--Davis (PH) 8th

--Hofherr (M-G) 19th

Mississinewa Invitational--Wabash 19, Snider 47, Mississinewa 81, Northfield 82, Shenandoah 0, Lakeland Christian 0

--Troxel (S) 23rd

Meister Family Memorial Run (at Monroe Central)--Eastern Hancock 80, Muncie Burris 91, Northeastern 93, Southern Wells 101, Monroe Central 105, Cowan 125, New Haven 184, Anderson 185, Winchester 222, Blackford 238, Union County 271

--Proctor (A) 15th

Boys Soccer

Lafayette Jefferson 2, Anderson 1

--Hernandez (A) goal

Tipton 2, Liberty Christian 1

--Greenlee (LC) goal

Anderson Prep 4, Seton Catholic 2

Boys Tennis

Frankton 4, Jay County 1

Shelbyville Invitational

--Bishop Chatard 4, Alexandria 1

--Alexandria 3, Batesville 2

--Shelbyville 4, Alexandria 1

Connersville Invitational

--Madison-Grant 3, Shenandoah 2

--Madison-Grant 4, Connersville 1

Girls Cross Country

County Clash (at Taylor University)--Pendleton Heights 54, Adams Central 77, Eastbrook 81, Yorktown 82, Daleville 145, Heritage Christian 156, Delta 184, Muncie Central 236, Frankton 243, Bluffton 251, Madison-Grant 294

--Jarrell (PH) 2nd

--Norris (Daleville) 5th

--Combs (Lapel) 18th

Mississinewa Invitational--Snider 22, Shenandoah 35, Northfield 0, Shortridge 0, Mississinewa 0

--Hill (S) 1st

Girls Golf

Madison County Championship (at Grandview)--Pendleton Heights 363, Lapel 385, Frankton 388, Alexandria 421, Elwood 502, Madison-Grant Inc.

(All County)

--Baldwin (PH) 83 (Medalist)

--Marshall (L) 84

--Jenkins (PH) 89

--Sperry (F) 91

--Likens (L) 91

--Cain (F) 94

Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 433, Blue River Valley 470, Knightstown Inc., Tri Inc.

--Shelton (S) 91 (Medalist)

Monroe Central Invitational--Delta 366, Daleville 394, Yorktown 409, Northeastern 418, Wapahani 418, Wes-Del 427, South Adams 432, Winchester 440, Monroe Central 455

--Gick (D) 78 (2nd place)

Girls Soccer

Lebanon Invitational

--Lapel 15, Elwood 0

--Lapel 1, Lebanon 0

--Bethesda Christian 11, Elwood 0

Lafayette Jefferson 9, Anderson 0

Volleyball

Franklin Central Invitational

--Zionsville 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-21, 25-10)

--Pioneer 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-22, 25-22)

--Pendleton Heights 2, Columbus North 0 (25-20, 25-15)

--Pendleton Heights 2, North Decatur 0 (25-20, 25-10)

Shenandoah Invitational

--Eastern Hancock 2, Lapel 1 (27-25, 23-25, 17-15)

--Lapel 2, Seton Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-18)

--Seton Catholic 2, Shenandoah 1 (25-16, 19-25, 15-7)

Frankton 3, Taylor 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-10)

--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills

Madison-Grant Invitational

--Adams Central 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-16, 26-24)

--Madison-Grant 2, Bluffton 0 (31-29, 25-17)

--Muncie Burris 2, Madison-Grant 1 (25-10, 21-25, 15-6)

Union Invitational

--Alexandria 2, Union 0 (25-13, 25-13)

--Alexandria 2, Math & Science (25-8, 25-5)

Tags

Trending Video