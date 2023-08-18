Boys Cross Country
County Clash (at Taylor University)--Lapel 80, Yorktown 88, Pendleton Heights 96, Heritage Christian 98, Bluffton 124, Lakewood Park Christian 170, Eastbrook 178, Delta 198, Madison-Grant 202, Muncie Central 213, Adams Central 232, Daleville 274, Alexandria 369
--C. Smith (Lapel) 1st
--H. Smith (Frankton) 5th
--Davis (PH) 8th
--Hofherr (M-G) 19th
Mississinewa Invitational--Wabash 19, Snider 47, Mississinewa 81, Northfield 82, Shenandoah 0, Lakeland Christian 0
--Troxel (S) 23rd
Meister Family Memorial Run (at Monroe Central)--Eastern Hancock 80, Muncie Burris 91, Northeastern 93, Southern Wells 101, Monroe Central 105, Cowan 125, New Haven 184, Anderson 185, Winchester 222, Blackford 238, Union County 271
--Proctor (A) 15th
Boys Soccer
Lafayette Jefferson 2, Anderson 1
--Hernandez (A) goal
Tipton 2, Liberty Christian 1
--Greenlee (LC) goal
Anderson Prep 4, Seton Catholic 2
Boys Tennis
Frankton 4, Jay County 1
Shelbyville Invitational
--Bishop Chatard 4, Alexandria 1
--Alexandria 3, Batesville 2
--Shelbyville 4, Alexandria 1
Connersville Invitational
--Madison-Grant 3, Shenandoah 2
--Madison-Grant 4, Connersville 1
Girls Cross Country
County Clash (at Taylor University)--Pendleton Heights 54, Adams Central 77, Eastbrook 81, Yorktown 82, Daleville 145, Heritage Christian 156, Delta 184, Muncie Central 236, Frankton 243, Bluffton 251, Madison-Grant 294
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd
--Norris (Daleville) 5th
--Combs (Lapel) 18th
Mississinewa Invitational--Snider 22, Shenandoah 35, Northfield 0, Shortridge 0, Mississinewa 0
--Hill (S) 1st
Girls Golf
Madison County Championship (at Grandview)--Pendleton Heights 363, Lapel 385, Frankton 388, Alexandria 421, Elwood 502, Madison-Grant Inc.
(All County)
--Baldwin (PH) 83 (Medalist)
--Marshall (L) 84
--Jenkins (PH) 89
--Sperry (F) 91
--Likens (L) 91
--Cain (F) 94
Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 433, Blue River Valley 470, Knightstown Inc., Tri Inc.
--Shelton (S) 91 (Medalist)
Monroe Central Invitational--Delta 366, Daleville 394, Yorktown 409, Northeastern 418, Wapahani 418, Wes-Del 427, South Adams 432, Winchester 440, Monroe Central 455
--Gick (D) 78 (2nd place)
Girls Soccer
Lebanon Invitational
--Lapel 15, Elwood 0
--Lapel 1, Lebanon 0
--Bethesda Christian 11, Elwood 0
Lafayette Jefferson 9, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Franklin Central Invitational
--Zionsville 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-21, 25-10)
--Pioneer 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-22, 25-22)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Columbus North 0 (25-20, 25-15)
--Pendleton Heights 2, North Decatur 0 (25-20, 25-10)
Shenandoah Invitational
--Eastern Hancock 2, Lapel 1 (27-25, 23-25, 17-15)
--Lapel 2, Seton Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-18)
--Seton Catholic 2, Shenandoah 1 (25-16, 19-25, 15-7)
Frankton 3, Taylor 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-10)
--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills
Madison-Grant Invitational
--Adams Central 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-16, 26-24)
--Madison-Grant 2, Bluffton 0 (31-29, 25-17)
--Muncie Burris 2, Madison-Grant 1 (25-10, 21-25, 15-6)
Union Invitational
--Alexandria 2, Union 0 (25-13, 25-13)
--Alexandria 2, Math & Science (25-8, 25-5)