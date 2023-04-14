Girls Tennis Madison County Final Round
Fifth Place
--Lapel 3, Frankton 2
Championship
--Alexandria 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Softball
Daleville 22, Muncie Central 0
--Osborne (D) 4-5, HR, 7 RBI; 5 IP, 10 K, perfect game
