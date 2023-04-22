Saturday's Results
Baseball
Shenandoah 2, Knightstown 1 (8)
--Brookbank (S) 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 K; 1-4, RBI
Blue River Valley 15, Frankton 14
--Carmack (F) 4-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Connersville 7, Anderson 0
Boys Golf
Eastbrook Invitational--Eastbrook 328, Oak Hill 329, Lapel 340, Southwood 340, Frankton 346, Alexandria 347, Lapel (JV) 349, Centerville 359, Frankton (JV) 390, Mississinewa 397, Oak Hill (JV) 408, Madison-Grant 460
--Baker (F) 78
--Harpe (A) 79
--Lutz (L) 81
--Tomlinson (MG) 107
Bob Spacey Invitational (at Noblesville)--Noblesville (2) 328, Noblesville (1) 329, Heritage Christian 331, Fishers 332, Pendleton Heights 332, Noblesville (3) 335, Tipton 335, Yorktown 338, Mt. Vernon 344, Cathedral 345, Greenfield-Central 345, Avon 357, Richmond 358, Noblesville (4) 360, Noblesville (5) 375, Hamilton Heights 383, New Castle 393, Franklin Central 409
--R. Davis (PH) 81
Girls Tennis
Bluffton 3, Madison-Grant 2
Pendleton Heights 5, Hamilton Heights 0
--1S Thompson (PH) def Maiden (HH) 6-2, 6-1
--2S Thorsen (PH) def Garcia (HH) 6-3, 6-2
--3S Graves (PH) def Martin (HH) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Manchess/Moore (PH) def Dodson/Harley (HH) 6-4, 6-2
--2D Ghosh/Ritchey (PH) def Phifer/Effing (HH) 6-1, 6-0
Softball
Madison-Grant 12, Northwestern 2 (Game 1)
--Holliday (MG) 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI
Madison-Grant 16, Northwestern 7 (Game 2)
--Holliday (MG) 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI
Pendleton Heights 5, Avon 4
--Hubble (PH) 2B, RBI
Pendleton Heights 10, Cathedral 2
--Coffel (PH) 3-4, R, 2 RBI
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) Argyll Relays (at Madison-Grant)--Ft. Wayne Northrup 113.5, Mississinewa 108, Madison-Grant 98.5, Maconaquah 94, Blue River Valley 46, Indiana Math & Science 32, Rossville 26, Faith Christian 15
Pike Invitational--Plainfield 137, Pike 98.5, Avon 98, Homestead 82, Columbus North 80, Pendleton Heights 40, Ft. Wayne South Side 24, East Chicago Central 16, Franklin County 4
Guerin Catholic Invitational--Greenfield-Central 139.5, Guerin Catholic 127.66, Hamilton Heights 117.5, Frankton 58.5, Eastern Hancock 57, Western 52, Seton Catholic 44.33, Lafayette Central Catholic 22.75
--Smith (F) 3200 meters
Muncie Relays (at Muncie Central)--Delta 124, Yorktown 104, Muncie Central 81, Huntington North 57, Kokomo 53, Anderson 5
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) Argyll Relays (at Madison-Grant)--Ft. Wayne Northrup 133, Maconaquah 83, Mississinewa 73, Madison-Grant 72.5, Indiana Math & Science 48, Blue River Valley 40.5, Faith Christian 35, Rossville 31
Pike Invitational--Homestead 137, Plainfield 115, Pike 95, Avon 92, Columbus North 79.5, Pendleton Heights 37, Ft. Wayne South Side 25, Franklin County 24.5, East Chicago Central 13
--Jarrell (PH) 800, 1600
--Warfel (PH) discus
Guerin Catholic Invitational--Greenfield-Central 121, Guerin Catholic 118, Hamilton Heights 106, Frankton 101.5, Western 71, Eastern Hancock 40.5, Seton Catholic 39.5, Lafayette Central Catholic 3.5
--Duncan (F) shot put, discus