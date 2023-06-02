Saturday's Results

Girls Track and Field State Finals

100-meter hurdles

--Zoe Allen (Anderson) 11th

Shot put

--Sydney Duncan (Frankton) 8th

1600-meters

--Ava Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 12th

Softball

Semistate 2 (at Center Grove)

Pendleton Heights 4, Mooresville 3

--Clark (PH) 1-4, GWRBI

--Messer (PH) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 3 BB

(Championship) Roncalli 8, Pendleton Heights 0

--Messer (PH) 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 K

Semistate 5 (at Warsaw)

Eastside 6, Madison-Grant 0

--Duncan (MG) 1-3

--Lee (MG) 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K

Boys Golf Sectional

(Fri) Norwell (at Timber Ridge)--Eastbrook 315, Bellmont 326, Norwell 335, Bluffton 338, South Adams 342, Oak Hill 349, Adams Central 370, Southern Wells 381, Mississinewa 404, Blackford 405, Madison-Grant 421

--Moore (MG) 101

