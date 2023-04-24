Monday's Results

Baseball

Lapel 10, Daleville 0

--Imel (L) 5 IP, 4 H, 7 K; 2-4, 2B, R, RBI

Frankton 18, Sheridan 0

--Morris (F) 4-4, 2 R, 4 RBI

Madison-Grant 13, Marion 1

--T. Yeagy (MG) 2-2, R, 4 RBI, SB

Alexandria 4, Tipton 3

--Pratt (A) 2-3, 3B, SB, 2 RBI

Mt. Vernon 10, Anderson 4

--Parks (A) 1-4, HR

Muncie Burris 3, Anderson Prep 2

Boys Golf

Wapahani 192, Wes-Del 201, Daleville 205

--Cooper (D) 46

Frankton 150, Anderson 195

--Knauer (F) 34 (Medalist)

Alexandria 162, Eastern 210

--Harpe (A) 40 (Co-Medalist)

--Fye (A) 40 (Co-Medalist)

Girls Tennis

Eastern 5, Madison-Grant 0

Lapel 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Renihan (L) def Thompson (PH) 6-0, 6-3

--2S Lyons (L) def Thorsen (PH) 6-2, 6-2

--3S Frazier (L) def Dutton (PH) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Manchess/Moore (PH) def Martin/Manning (L) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

--2D Fisher/Richwine (L) def Ritchey/Ghosh (PH) 7-5, 6-0

Northeastern 5, Shenandoah 0

Anderson 5, Arsenal Tech 0

Softball

Shenandoah 10, Tri 0

--Whittenburg (S) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K

Elwood 7, Tri-Central 1

--Boston (E) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K; 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

Pendleton Heights 11, Frankton 1

--LaPierre (F) 2-3

--Messer (PH) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K

Liberty Christian 20, Christel House 19

--Watson (LC) 2-3, HR, 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI

Lapel 19, Hagerstown 14

Boys Track and Field

Muncie Relays--Delta 124, Yorktown 104, Muncie Central 81, Huntington North 57, Kokomo 53, Anderson 5

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

Seton Catholic 13, Liberty Christian 3

--Allison (LC) 1-3, 2 RBI

Eastbrook 5, Madison-Grant 2

--Beckley (MG) 2-3, 2B

Shenandoah 12, Blue River Valley 2

--McDaniel (S) 3-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI

Anderson 11, Marion 1

Oak Hill 4, Alexandria 0

--Abshire (A) 1-3

Mt. Vernon 9, Pendleton Heights 1

Eastern Hancock 6, Daleville 5

--Aikin (D) 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Mississinewa 9, Frankton 5

--Smith (F) 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R

Blackford 18, Elwood 2

--Lane (E) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Boys Golf

Shenandoah 171, Tri 176, Knightstown 205

--Craig (S) 38

Pendleton Heights 151, Delta 168

Daleville 203, Muncie Central 203

--Cooper (D) 39 (Medalist)

Girls Tennis

Frankton 4, Tipton 1

--1S Brobston (F) def Gillam (T) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

--2S Bilyeu (F) def Bitner (T) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Niccum (F) def Hartley (T) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Logan/Schram (T) def Hamaker/Harrison (F) 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-8

--2D Wenger/Quire (F) def Ringer/Helminak (T) 6-1, 6-3

Madison-Grant 4, Southwood 1

Yorktown 5, Shenandoah 0

Softball

Eastern Hancock 15, Daleville 1

--V. Pattengale (D) 1-2, SB

Mt. Vernon 7, Lapel 3

--Laughlin (L) 2-3, R, RBI

Madison-Grant 14, Eastbrook 4

--Lee (MG) 4-4, 2B, 5 RBI

Shenandoah 18, Winchester 0

--Allen (S) 3-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBI

Elwood 13, Blackford 0

--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 1 H, 6 K; 4 R, 5 SB

Richmond 9, Anderson 4

Frankton 9, Mississinewa 5

--Duncan (F) 4-4, 2B, 3 R

Traders Point 19, Liberty Christian 9

--Rigdon (LC) 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Tags

Trending Video