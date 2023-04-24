Monday's Results
Baseball
Lapel 10, Daleville 0
--Imel (L) 5 IP, 4 H, 7 K; 2-4, 2B, R, RBI
Frankton 18, Sheridan 0
--Morris (F) 4-4, 2 R, 4 RBI
Madison-Grant 13, Marion 1
--T. Yeagy (MG) 2-2, R, 4 RBI, SB
Alexandria 4, Tipton 3
--Pratt (A) 2-3, 3B, SB, 2 RBI
Mt. Vernon 10, Anderson 4
--Parks (A) 1-4, HR
Muncie Burris 3, Anderson Prep 2
Boys Golf
Wapahani 192, Wes-Del 201, Daleville 205
--Cooper (D) 46
Frankton 150, Anderson 195
--Knauer (F) 34 (Medalist)
Alexandria 162, Eastern 210
--Harpe (A) 40 (Co-Medalist)
--Fye (A) 40 (Co-Medalist)
Girls Tennis
Eastern 5, Madison-Grant 0
Lapel 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Renihan (L) def Thompson (PH) 6-0, 6-3
--2S Lyons (L) def Thorsen (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--3S Frazier (L) def Dutton (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Manchess/Moore (PH) def Martin/Manning (L) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
--2D Fisher/Richwine (L) def Ritchey/Ghosh (PH) 7-5, 6-0
Northeastern 5, Shenandoah 0
Anderson 5, Arsenal Tech 0
Softball
Shenandoah 10, Tri 0
--Whittenburg (S) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Elwood 7, Tri-Central 1
--Boston (E) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K; 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 11, Frankton 1
--LaPierre (F) 2-3
--Messer (PH) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Liberty Christian 20, Christel House 19
--Watson (LC) 2-3, HR, 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI
Lapel 19, Hagerstown 14
Boys Track and Field
Muncie Relays--Delta 124, Yorktown 104, Muncie Central 81, Huntington North 57, Kokomo 53, Anderson 5
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Seton Catholic 13, Liberty Christian 3
--Allison (LC) 1-3, 2 RBI
Eastbrook 5, Madison-Grant 2
--Beckley (MG) 2-3, 2B
Shenandoah 12, Blue River Valley 2
--McDaniel (S) 3-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI
Anderson 11, Marion 1
Oak Hill 4, Alexandria 0
--Abshire (A) 1-3
Mt. Vernon 9, Pendleton Heights 1
Eastern Hancock 6, Daleville 5
--Aikin (D) 2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Mississinewa 9, Frankton 5
--Smith (F) 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R
Blackford 18, Elwood 2
--Lane (E) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 171, Tri 176, Knightstown 205
--Craig (S) 38
Pendleton Heights 151, Delta 168
Daleville 203, Muncie Central 203
--Cooper (D) 39 (Medalist)
Girls Tennis
Frankton 4, Tipton 1
--1S Brobston (F) def Gillam (T) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
--2S Bilyeu (F) def Bitner (T) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Niccum (F) def Hartley (T) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Logan/Schram (T) def Hamaker/Harrison (F) 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-8
--2D Wenger/Quire (F) def Ringer/Helminak (T) 6-1, 6-3
Madison-Grant 4, Southwood 1
Yorktown 5, Shenandoah 0
Softball
Eastern Hancock 15, Daleville 1
--V. Pattengale (D) 1-2, SB
Mt. Vernon 7, Lapel 3
--Laughlin (L) 2-3, R, RBI
Madison-Grant 14, Eastbrook 4
--Lee (MG) 4-4, 2B, 5 RBI
Shenandoah 18, Winchester 0
--Allen (S) 3-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBI
Elwood 13, Blackford 0
--Shannon (E) 5 IP, 1 H, 6 K; 4 R, 5 SB
Richmond 9, Anderson 4
Frankton 9, Mississinewa 5
--Duncan (F) 4-4, 2B, 3 R
Traders Point 19, Liberty Christian 9
--Rigdon (LC) 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB