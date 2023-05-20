Saturday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 11, Traders Point Christian 1
--Bates (F) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K; 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R
Anderson 4, Cowan 3 (Game 1)
--Baker (A) 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 10 K
Anderson 10, Cowan 0 (Game 2)
--Parks (A) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 K
Shenandoah 2, Blue River Valley 0
--Osenbaugh (S) 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K
Boys Golf
Muncie Central Invitational (at The Players Club)--Guerin Catholic 293, Bloomington North 300, Hamilton Southeastern 308, Carmel 309, Noblesville 314, Yorktown 321, Pendleton Heights 323, Cathedral 327, Heritage Christian 328, Westfield 329, Mt . Vernon 330, Fishers 331, Lapel 338, Delta 345, Eastbrook 345, Richmond 346, Oak Hill 356, Shenandoah 360, Frankton 368, Muncie Central 394, Monroe Central 400
--Jarvis (PH) 74
--Suchocki (L) 79
--Morehouse (S) 86
--Scott (F) 87