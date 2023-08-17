Boys Soccer
(Thur) Southwestern 9, Anderson Prep 0
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 1, Hamilton Heights 1
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Wabash 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Ford (W) 6-0, 6-3
--2S Fox (MG) def Maltern (W) 6-2, 7-5
--3S Hull (MG) def Hodson (W) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Pax/Gibson (MG) def Long/Dinkins (W) 7-5, 3-6, 10-7
--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Stut/Coffman (W) 6-1, 6-1
Football
Alexandria 49, Wes-Del 12
Madison-Grant 58, Tri-Central 27
--Stitt (MG) 5 TD
Yorktown 55, Anderson 6
Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15
Hamilton Heights 27, Lapel 14
Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26
Pendleton Heights 15, Lebanon 0
Shenandoah 28, Fremont 7
Volleyball
(Thur) Frankton 3, Blackford 0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-14)
--Sperry (F) 10 kills, 16 assists, 4 aces
Daleville 3, Cowan 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)