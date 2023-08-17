Boys Soccer

(Thur) Southwestern 9, Anderson Prep 0

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 1, Hamilton Heights 1

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Wabash 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Ford (W) 6-0, 6-3

--2S Fox (MG) def Maltern (W) 6-2, 7-5

--3S Hull (MG) def Hodson (W) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Pax/Gibson (MG) def Long/Dinkins (W) 7-5, 3-6, 10-7

--2D Evans/Brunt (MG) def Stut/Coffman (W) 6-1, 6-1

Football

Alexandria 49, Wes-Del 12

Madison-Grant 58, Tri-Central 27

--Stitt (MG) 5 TD

Yorktown 55, Anderson 6

Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15

Hamilton Heights 27, Lapel 14

Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26

Pendleton Heights 15, Lebanon 0

Shenandoah 28, Fremont 7

Volleyball

(Thur) Frankton 3, Blackford 0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-14)

--Sperry (F) 10 kills, 16 assists, 4 aces

Daleville 3, Cowan 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)

