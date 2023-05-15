Monday's Results
Baseball
(Sat) Anderson 9, Muncie Central 1
--Fuller (A) 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, R, SB
Hagerstown 10, Daleville 0
--N. Colvin (D) 1-2
Wes-Del 16, Frankton 5
--Oakley (F) 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI
Lapel 13, New Castle 1
--Jarrett (L) 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R
Arsenal Tech 6, Liberty Christian 0
--Thurman (LC) 1-2, SB
Pendleton Heights 6, Richmond 5
--Jordan (PH) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Anderson 12, Purdue Polytechnic 2
Greenwood Christian 15, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Golf
North Central Conference Championship (at The Trophy Club)--Lafayette Jeff 339, Richmond 350, Logansport 361, McCutcheon 375, Kokomo 377, Muncie Central 387, Anderson 405, Arsenal Tech 499, Marion Inc.
--Kelley (A) 85
Wapahani 195, Daleville 206
--Cooper (D) 42 Medalist
Alexandria 177, Mississinewa 189
--Harpe (A) 41
Hamilton Heights 165, Frankton 175, Sheridan 179
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 4, Jay County 1
--1S Haines (JC) def Clark (A) 6-3, 6-4
--2S Hosier (A) def Bailey (JC) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Cuneo (A) def Dillon (JC) 6-1, 6-4
--1D Warren/Harpe (A) def K. Zimmerman/M. Zimmerman (JC) 6-4, 7-5
--2D Gaines/Ryan (A) def Dirksen/Sprunger (JC) 6-3, 6-1
Muncie Central 5, Madison-Grant 0
Softball
Daleville 24, Indianapolis Shortridge 1
--V. Pattengale (D) 5-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R
Frankton 6, Tipton 1
--Alexander (F) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R
Shenandoah 4, Rushville 2
--Allen (S) 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Alexandria 9, Monroe Central 4
--Baledge (A) 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Park Tudor 14, Liberty Christian 0
Mt. Vernon 21, Anderson 6
--Summitt (A) 2 RBI
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
Shenandoah 3, Daleville 0
--Osenbaugh (S) 5 IP, 0 H, 11 K; RBI
Madison-Grant 4, Adams Central 1
--Gilman (MG) 2-2, 3 RBI
Pike 3, Anderson 1
Boys Golf
Daleville 3, Blue River Valley 2 (Match play)
Alexandria 166, Marion 225
--Harpe (A) 38 Medalist
Girls Tennis
Shelbyville 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Softball
Shenandoah 11, Daleville 1
--Patrick (S) 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI
--V. Pattengale (D) 1-3, R
Elwood 3, Lapel 0
--Shannon (E) 3-4, 3 SB, R
--Owens (L) 2-3
Madison-Grant 11, South Adams 1
--Duncan (MG) 3-3, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 11, New Castle 1
--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R
Girls Track and Field Sectionals
Sectional 8 (at Kokomo)--Northwestern 126.5, Western 103, Maconaquah 73, Pioneer 67, Kokomo 64, Cass 62, Eastern 40, Logansport 29.5, Tipton 22, Tri-Central 16, Madison-Grant 11, Peru 9, Taylor 4
Sectional 16 (at Marion)--Norwell 134, Oak Hill 78.5, Eastbrook 77, Frankton 72, Marion 61, Mississinewa 42, Wabash 31.75, Bluffton 28, Southwood 25, Blackford 21, Northfield 20, Elwood 16, Southern Wells 12.75, Alexandria 5
Sectional 18 (at Pendleton Heights)--Lawrence North 165.5, Mt. Vernon 121, New Castle 101, Pendleton Heights 57.5, Daleville 43, Eastern Hancock 37, Anderson 30, Lapel 25, Shenandoah 17, Blue River Valley 10, Knightstown 6, Anderson Prep 4