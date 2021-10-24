Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country Semistate (at Huntington)
Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 46th
Blake (Pendleton Heights) 75th
C. Smith (Lapel) 83rd
H. Smith (Frankton) 105th
Price (Liberty Christian) 118th
Girls Cross Country Semistate (at Huntington)--Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 95, Homestead 95, Hamilton Southeastern 105, Penn 116, East Noble 143, Northridge 146, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 167, Leo 203, Elkhart 300, Fishers 308, South Bend St. Joseph 316, Ft. Wayne South Side 326, Pendleton Heights 338, Huntington North 341, Delta 392, Northwood 404, Yorktown 462, Norwell 467, Oak Hill 475
--Ricker (Pendleton Heights) 57th
--Norris (Daleville) 79th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 82nd
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 95th
--Lord (Pendleton Heights) 101st
--Walker (Pendleton Heights) 109th
Volleyball Regional Semifinals
At Wes-Del
Daleville 3, South Newton 2 (22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 15-7)
--Voss (D) 20 kills
At Elwood
Madison-Grant 3, Alexandria 1 (25-11, 25-19, 7-25, 26-24)
--Baney (M-G) 15 kills, 4 aces
--Stinefield (A) 7 kills, 8 aces
Volleyball Regional Championships
At Wes-Del
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-12)
At Elwood
South Adams 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-13, 25-17, 27-25)
--Holmberg (M-G) 9 kills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.