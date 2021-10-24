Saturday's Results

Boys Cross Country Semistate (at Huntington)

Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 46th

Blake (Pendleton Heights) 75th

C. Smith (Lapel) 83rd

H. Smith (Frankton) 105th

Price (Liberty Christian) 118th

Girls Cross Country Semistate (at Huntington)--Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 95, Homestead 95, Hamilton Southeastern 105, Penn 116, East Noble 143, Northridge 146, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 167, Leo 203, Elkhart 300, Fishers 308, South Bend St. Joseph 316, Ft. Wayne South Side 326, Pendleton Heights 338, Huntington North 341, Delta 392, Northwood 404, Yorktown 462, Norwell 467, Oak Hill 475

--Ricker (Pendleton Heights) 57th

--Norris (Daleville) 79th

--Thomas (Alexandria) 82nd

--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 95th

--Lord (Pendleton Heights) 101st

--Walker (Pendleton Heights) 109th

Volleyball Regional Semifinals

At Wes-Del

Daleville 3, South Newton 2 (22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 15-7)

--Voss (D) 20 kills

At Elwood

Madison-Grant 3, Alexandria 1 (25-11, 25-19, 7-25, 26-24)

--Baney (M-G) 15 kills, 4 aces

--Stinefield (A) 7 kills, 8 aces

Volleyball Regional Championships

At Wes-Del

Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Daleville 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-12)

At Elwood

South Adams 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-13, 25-17, 27-25)

--Holmberg (M-G) 9 kills

