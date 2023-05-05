Saturday's Results
Baseball
(Fri) Eastern 19, Elwood 3
--X. Davenport (E) 1-3, RBI
(Fri) Tri 19, Anderson Prep 1
Frankton 10, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian 3
--Bates (F) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K
Liberty Christian 13, Indiana Deaf 3 (Game 1)
--Wicker (LC) 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R
Liberty Christian 3, Indiana Deaf 2 (Game 2)
--Aley (LC) 1-1, RBI, R
Lapel 4, Mississinewa 1
--Imel (L) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K; 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Wes-Del 14, Elwood 2 (Game 1)
--Jetty (E) 1-3, HR
Elwood 15, Wes-Del 13 (Game 2)
--Blackford (E) 1-3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R
Frankton 14, South Adams 2
--Morris (F) 5 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 3 K; 2 RBI
Northfield 21, Lapel 18
--Newman (L) 3-4, 2B, 5 RBI
McCutcheon 14, Anderson 2
Boys Golf
(Fri) Pendleton Heights 6, Daleville 1
Madison County Championship (at Elwood)--Pendleton Heights 308, Lapel 333, Alexandria 335, Frankton 350, Anderson 425, Elwood 431, Madison-Grant 448
--Fox (PH) 74 Medalist
--Lutz (L) 75
--Jarvis (PH) 77
--Denny (PH) 78
--Harpe (Alex) 78
--Gray (PH) 79
Delaware Invitational (at Delta)--Noblesville 305, Greenfield-Central 330, Delta 331, Richmond 344, Shenandoah 344, Lapel 347, New Castle 354, Wapahani 373, Eastern Hancock 389, Muncie Central 391, Yorktown 391
--Morehouse (S) 83
--Douglas (L) 84
Girls Tennis
(Fri) Yorktown 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Darby (Y) def Thompson (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--2S Burns (Y) def Thorsen (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Hansard (Y) def Graves (PH) 7-5, 6-1
--1D Manchess/Moore (PH) def Tuck/Webb (Y) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Robertson/Garcia (Y) def Ritchey/Dutton (PH) 6-4, 6-1
Lafayette Jeff 5, Anderson 0
Henry County Championship (at Shenandoah)--Blue River Valley 35, Shenandoah 12, Tri 11, Knightstown 2
Softball
Wes-Del 19, Daleville 10
--V. Pattengale (D) 4-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R
Frankton 7, Eastern Hancock 6 (8)
--Alexander (F) 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R
Shenandoah 6, Tri 0
--Whittenburg (S) 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K
Fishers 17, Elwood 1
--Cornwell (E) 1-3, HR
Shenandoah 8, Knightstown 2
--Muterspaugh (S) 2-3, 2 RBI
Elwood 11, Jay County 2
--Savage (E) 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB
Logansport 16, Anderson 0
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 199, Mississinewa 105, Madison-Grant 96, Eastbrook 67, Frankton 62.5, Blackford 48.5, Alexandria 38, Elwood 4
--Finn (MG) discus
(Fri) North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette Jeff)--Harrison 181, Richmond 88, McCutcheon 74, Marion 72, Muncie Central 72, Lafayette Jeff 60, Kokomo 32, Logansport 20, Anderson 15, Arsenal Tech 10
(Fri) Tiger Booster Invitational (at Hagerstown)--Hagerstown 168, Northeastern 94.5, Blue River Valley 76, Attucks 58.5, Centerville 54.5, Tri 50, Lincoln 49, Shenandoah 47, Union County 40.5, Covenant Christian 36, Knightstown 32, Riverside 28
--Fitch (S) 100 meters
Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference Championship (at Ball State)--Park Tudor 117, University 103, Muncie Burris 88.5, Greenwood Christian 82, Seton Catholic 69, Anderson Prep 45, Shortridge 32, Liberty Christian 23, International 18.5
--Price (LC) 800, 1600
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 149, Eastbrook 127.5, Frankton 127, Mississinewa 73.5, Blackford 54.5, Madison-Grant 39, Elwood 29.5, Alexandria 19
--Dean (F) 100 and 300 hurdles
--Stanger (MG) high jump
--Drake (F) long jump
--Duncan (F) shot put
(Fri) North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette Jeff)--Harrison 154, McCutcheon 147.5, Lafayette Jeff 75.5, Kokomo 64.5, Muncie Central 50, Marion 42, Logansport 29.5, Anderson 25, Richmond 25, Arsenal Tech 11
--Allen (A) 100 hurdles
(Fri) Tigers Booster Invitational (at Hagerstown)--Hagerstown 115.5, Centerville 107.5, Attucks 101, Covenant Christian 72, Northeastern 68.5, Blue River Valley 62, Union County 57, Shenandoah 44.5, Tri 37, Riverside 34, Knightstown 15
Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference Championship (at Ball State)--Park Tudor 147, Muncie Burris 107, Seton Catholic 82, University 76, Anderson Prep 60, Shortridge 51, Greenwood Christian 48
--Smith (A) 100 hurdles