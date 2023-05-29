Monday's Results

Baseball Sectional Championships

Sectional 39 (at Eastern)

Eastern 3, Madison-Grant 2

--X. Yeagy (MG) 3-4, RBI, R

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Winchester 1, Lapel 0

--Bair (L) 1-2, 2B

Sectional 41 (at Northeastern)

Hagerstown 2, Shenandoah 1

--Osenbaugh (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 8 K

Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)

(Semifinal) Daleville 12, Tri-Central 2

--E. Colvin (D) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K; 1-3, R, 3 SB

(Championship)

Tuesday's Results

Softball Regional Championships

Regional 5 (at Pendleton Heights)

Regional 20 (at Madison-Grant)

Boys Golf

Tags

Trending Video