Monday's Results
Baseball Sectional Championships
Sectional 39 (at Eastern)
Eastern 3, Madison-Grant 2
--X. Yeagy (MG) 3-4, RBI, R
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Winchester 1, Lapel 0
--Bair (L) 1-2, 2B
Sectional 41 (at Northeastern)
Hagerstown 2, Shenandoah 1
--Osenbaugh (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Sectional 55 (at Anderson Prep)
(Semifinal) Daleville 12, Tri-Central 2
--E. Colvin (D) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K; 1-3, R, 3 SB
(Championship)
Tuesday's Results
Softball Regional Championships
Regional 5 (at Pendleton Heights)
Regional 20 (at Madison-Grant)
Boys Golf