Saturday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 14, Cowan 2
--Douglas (F) 4-4, 2 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB
Madison-Grant 3, Oak Hill 2
--Beckley (MG) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Mississinewa 7, Madison-Grant 1
--Nelson (MG) 1-3, 2 SB
Lafayette Jeff 3, Pendleton Heights 1 (Game 1)
--Stevenson (PH) 1-3, RBI
Pendleton Heights 11, Lafayette Jeff 7 (Game 2)
--Howell (PH) 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Logansport 7, Anderson 1 (Game 1)
--Fuller (A) 1-3, RBI
Logansport 12, Anderson 7 (Game 2)
--Waymire (A) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R
Boys Golf
Henry County Championship (at Knightstown)--Shenandoah 320, Tri 344, Blue River Valley 367, Knightstown 412
--Craig (S) 74 (Medalist)
Girls Tennis
(Thur) Rushville 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Greenwood 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Boyce (G) def Thompson (PH) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0
--2S Hanson (G) def Thorsen (PH) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Graves (PH) def Ellington (G) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Gasaway/McCauley (G) def Manchess/Moore 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-2
--2D Poynter/Rodriguez (G) def Ritchey/Ghosh 6-2, 6-0
Pendleton Heights 3, Triton Central 2
--1S Thompson (PH) def Howley (TC) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Schweitzer (TC) def Thorsen (PH) 6-3, 6-2
--3S Brown (TC) def Graves (PH) 6-2, 6-3
--1D Manchess/Moore (PH) def Washburn/Washburn (TC) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7
--2D Ghosh/Ritchey (PH) def Canter/Grant (TC) 7-5, 2-6, 10-6
Softball
Madison-Grant 8, Mississinewa 6
--Moore (MG) 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 13, Eastbrook 3
--Lee (MG) 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 4 K; 1-2, HR, 3 R
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) Grant 4 (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 101.5, Mississinewa 67, Madison-Grant 53.5, Eastbrook 22
--Griffin (MG) 110 hurdles
(Fri) Zionsville Invitational--Brownsburg 181, Zionsville 104, Harrison 99, Avon 67.5, Westfield 67, West Lafayette 31.5, Whiteland 31, Lafayette Jefferson 17, New Palestine 17, Pendleton Heights 9
(Fri) Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 163.5, Tipton 95, Hamilton Heights 88, Lapel 86.5, Frankton 86.5, Eastern 83, GEO Next Generation School 4.5
--Frankton 3200 relay
--Belvo (L) discus
--Baxter (L) shot put
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) Grant 4 (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 90, Eastbrook 76, Mississinewa 51, Madison-Grant 25
--Stanger (MG) high jump
--Caldwell (MG) pole vault
(Fri) Zionsville Invitational--Brownsburg 118, Westfield 88.5, Whiteland 81, Zionsville 57.5, Avon 57, Floyd Central 52, New Palestine 46, Harrison 40, West Lafayette 40, Pendleton Heights 16
--Jarrell (PH) 1600 meters
(Fri) Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 229, Frankton 114, Hamilton Heights 67, Lapel 62, Tipton 42
--Duncan (F) shot put, discus