Baseball
Alexandria 10, Monroe Central 3 (Game 1)
--Cuneo (A) 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Monroe Central 12, Alexandria 11 (Game 2)
--Cuneo (A) 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 3, Delphi 2 (Game 1)
--Ross (MG) 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 10 K
Delphi 11, Madison-Grant 8 (Game 2)
--Kelich (MG) 3-3, 2B, R
Hamilton Heights 14, Anderson 7 (Game 1)
Hamilton Heights 15, Anderson 1 (5) (Game 2)
Greenfield-Central 17, Lapel 2 (5) (Game 1)
Lapel 6, Greenfield-Central 4 (Game 2)
--Bair (L) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Pendleton Heights 7, Hamilton Southeastern 3
--Leppink (PH) 2-4, 2 RBI
Liberty Christian 22, Anderson Prep 9 (5)
--Acree (LC) 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI
--Ball (A) 2-3, 2 RBI
Tri-Central 10, Elwood 8 (Game 1)
--K. Davenport (E) 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
Tri-Central 13, Elwood 2 (Game 2)
Softball
Greenfield-Central 9, Madison-Grant 1 (Game 1)
--Greene (MG) 3-4, R, SB
Madison-Grant 11, Greenfield-Central 10 (Game 2)
--Hiatt (MG) 2-4, 4 RBI
Yorktown 1, Elwood 0
--Shannon (E) 1-3, SB; 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K
Wes-Del 15, Liberty Christian 1 (Game 1)
Wes-Del 13, Liberty Christian 1 (Game 2)
Anderson 21, Arsenal Tech 3
Horseshoe Classic (at Pendleton Heights)
Jennings County 1, Pendleton Heights 0
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K
Pendleton Heights 14, Lake Central 7
--Hubble (PH) 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI
(Championship) Pendleton Heights 5, Center Grove 3
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, K
--Clark (PH) 1-3, 2 RBI
Girls Tennis
Marion 5, Shenandoah 0
Boys Track and Field
Wapahani Relays--Wapahani 102, Monroe Central 97, Jay County 73.5, Tipton 55, Winchester 38.5, Cowan 37, Blackford 32, Daleville 26
Burris Invitational--Connersville 115, New Haven 115, Pendleton Heights 94, Horizon Christian 63, Northeastern 56, Seton Catholic 54, Muncie Burris 32, Lincoln 19, Southern Wells 17, Liberty Christian 10
--Blake (PH) 1600 meters
--Richardson (PH) long jump
--Price (LC) 800 meters
Girls Track and Field
Wapahani Relays--Wapahani 102, Jay County 95, Winchester 77, Daleville 74, Monroe Central 42, Blackford 29.5, Cowan 24.5, Tipton 10
--McPhaul (D) 100 meters
--Norris (D) 1600 meters
Burris Invitational--Connersville 125, New Haven 122, Pendleton Heights 107, Northeastern 54, Southern Wells 46, Horizon Christian 42, Seton Catholic 36, Muncie Burris 31, Lincoln 6
--Jarrell (PH) 800 and 1600 meters
--Warfel (PH) shot put
Boys Golf
Yorktown Invitational--Guerin Catholic 288, Center Grove 299, Center Grove 311, Pendleton Heights 313, Noblesville 313, Tipton 320, Cathedral 333, Yorktown 335, Mt. Vernon 338, Delta 346, New Palestine 347, Shelbyville 361, Richmond 361, New Castle 382, Jay County 383, Yorktown 386, Muncie Central 416, Wes-Del 417
--Denny (PH) 72 T-2nd