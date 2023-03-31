Baseball
Forrest (TN) 10, Alexandria 3
--McGuire (A) 1-2, 2B, RBI, R
Alexandria 13, Cornersville (TN) 9
--Johns (A) 3-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Softball
Center Grove 15, Pendleton Heights 6
--Miller (PH) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 10:46 pm
TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 38 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BARTHOLOMEW BOONE CLINTON DECATUR HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS HOWARD JOHNSON MADISON MARION MORGAN RUSH SHELBY TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA BROWN JACKSON LAWRENCE MONROE IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA JENNINGS IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA DAVIESS GREENE KNOX MARTIN SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY FOUNTAIN MONTGOMERY OWEN PARKE PUTNAM TIPPECANOE VERMILLION VIGO WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will shift to the west and then northwest Saturday. * WHERE...Central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
