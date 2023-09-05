Boys Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 29, Yorktown 31, Cowan 92, Delta 109, Daleville 115, Wes-Del 154

--N. Colvin (D) 13th

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 2, Anderson Prep 0

--Park (LC) goal

Anderson 10, Daleville 0

Boys Tennis

Lapel 5, Elwood 0

--1S Lewis (L) def Hinchman (E) 6-1, 6-4

--2S Bair (L) def Dailey (E) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Wilkins (L) def Casas (E) 6-0, 6-2

--1D McClintock/Cash (L) def Brandon/Davenport (E) 6-2, 6-4

--2D Pinkerton/Brown (L) Huff/Pan (E) 6-0. 2-6, 10-5

Frankton 5, Hamilton Heights 0

Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0

--1S Gilman (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Fox (MG) Miller (B) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Hull (MG) def Penrod (B) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Norton/Roberts (B) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Evans/Gibson (MG) def Stone/Pennington (B) 6-0, 6-0

Pendleton Heights 3, Yorktown 2

--1S Isaacs (Y) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-0

--2S Ritchey (PH) def Butts (Y) 6-1, 6-3

--3S Kean (PH) def Cooper (Y) 6-1, 6-3

--1D Sarmol/Stinson (Y) def Chen/Morgan (PH) 6-2, 6-3

--2D Haugh/Thorsen (PH) def Carter/Ross (Y) 6-4, 6-0

Alexandria 4, Tipton 1

Girls Cross Country

Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 32, Daleville 60, Wapahani 68, Delta 68

--Norris (D) 2nd

Girls Golf

Daleville 193, Frankton 197, Elwood 233

--Gick (D) 40 (Medalist)

--Shock (E) 47

--Cain (F) 48

Heritage Christian 179, Lapel 180, Pendleton Heights 195

--Marshall (L) 37 (Medalist)

--Baldwin (PH) 47

Rushville 200, Shenandoah 222

--Shelton (S) 45

Girls Soccer

Lapel 2, Muncie Burris 1

--Davis (L) GW goal

Anderson 1, Marion 1

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-8)

Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-14)

--Klettheimer (F) 14 kills, 10 assists, 2 blocks

--Clark (A) 5 kills, 3 aces

Lapel 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-7)

Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-8)

Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0

Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 2 (15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8)

Tags

Trending Video